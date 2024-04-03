96% at juvenile justice center take new state tests

Inmates at the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center achieved what the Jefferson County sheriff's office calls "remarkable success" in educational outcomes, earning the highest ranking in the recent ATLAS Summative Assessment, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Teaching & Learning Assessment System is the new statewide test battery students in grades 3 through 10 across the state take to measure their academic progress. The test was administered with the collaboration of the Jack Jones Center and Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education officials for special education and related services for residential placement.

Jeremy Cegers, school administrator at the Jack Jones Center, expressed gratitude for the dedication and hard work of staff and students in a statement.

"The Arkansas Department of Education places an expectation of 95 percent of all students to be tested in all schools and facilities in Arkansas," Cegers said. "Housing one of 10 as well as one of the largest juvenile detention center populations in Arkansas, JJC successfully tested 96 percent of the required population. JJC worked for months with Mrs. Vernita Lee and the Pine Bluff School District in preparation for the assessment."

Lee is the director of assessment and accountability for the PBSD. She provided each student with a care package and positive words of motivation, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said education plays a pivotal role in the rehabilitation and future success of youths, especially those in the juvenile justice system. The JJC operates year-round, he added, for reasons including continuous learning, mitigating learning loss, reducing recidivism and preparing for reentry.

"I am extremely proud of Administrator Cegers, our teachers and paraprofessionals for their dedication and hard work, all evidenced by the recent ATLAS Summative Assessment top rankings," Woods said. "We will continue to explore innovative ways to make learning more exciting and provide our staff and students with the tools they need to be successful beyond the four walls of our juvenile detention center."