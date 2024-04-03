Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, co-wrote a children's picture book about her White House cat, Willow, that will "give the world a 'cats-eye' view of all the ins and outs of America's most famous address," she said in Simon & Schuster's announcement.

Beverly McCallum, 63, who was extradited from Italy under suspicion of suffocating and bludgeoning her 37-year-old husband to death in 2002 in Charlotte, Mich., was convicted of second-degree murder, reports state.

Makoto Moore, a meteorologist in Pueblo, Colo., said staffers at the city's National Weather Service center "were fortunate enough that we did not have any severe weather" amid the agency's four-hour weather tracking system outage.

Simon Coveney, 51, Ireland's minister for enterprise, trade and employment, and member of the Fine Gael party, said he's resigning from his post, but he plans to remain in parliament as the lawmaker for Cork South Central.

Dzmitry Kuchuk, a 50-year-old Belarusian activist with the dissolved Green Party, was arrested in Minsk, near the Russian embassy, and charged with "organizing activities that grossly violate public order," according to the Viasna human-rights center.

Hope Coleman, the mother of a Black man diagnosed with schizophrenia who waskilled in 2016 by Boston police, and her son's estate will receive about $3.4 million, along with $1.2 million to cover legal expenses, in the settlement of a federal wrongful death lawsuit, officials said in a statement.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, president of Egypt, took the oath of office before parliament for a third, six-year term after being re-elected in a December election in which he won 89.6% of the vote.

Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton, former officials at a veterans home in Holyoke, Mass., had their criminal case continued without a finding for a three-month probationary period -- a plea in which they acknowledge facts in the case could result in a guilty verdict on each count.

Matthew Cuba, the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron's cultural resource manager, said geomorphologists and members of the squadron's environmental flight "uncovered a series of hearths, or community campsites, with remnants of mesquite charcoal" at an archaeological site within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.