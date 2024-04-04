BOOK SIGNING: First-time authors to be featured this Sunday during “Lit in the Dark” at Dog Ear Book

A group of first-time authors will be signing books and speaking Sunday during "Lit in the Dark" at Dog Ear Books, 312 W. Second St., Russellville.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature T.L. Simpson ("Strong Like You"), Jess H. Gutierrez ("A Product of Genetics [and Day Drinking]: A Never Coming of Age Story"), Emet North ("In Universes"), Jeff Wooten ("Kill Call"), Morgan Thomas ("Manywhere, Stories") and Rebecca Boyle ("Our Moon: How Earth's Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution and Made Us Who We Are").

It's being organized by Simpson, who lives in Russellville and who came into contact with the others via a channel for first-time authors on the Slack app. He figured that travelers coming to town to view the April 8 solar eclipse may also want to buy some books.

"I thought that we should have a signing event in Russellville because there's going to be [thousands of] people here for the eclipse," he says, adding that there will be a panel discussion and each author will read from their works.



