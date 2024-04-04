Eric Musselman is leaving Arkansas men’s basketball to take USC job

FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman is leaving Arkansas after five seasons to become Southern Cal’s coach, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Thursday afternoon.

Musselman, 59, head coach of the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team, led the Razorbacks to a 111-59 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Arkansas is owed a $1 million buyout by Musselman.

It’s the first time in 39 years a men’s basketball coach resigned at Arkansas to take another job.

Eddie Sutton left Arkansas to accept the Kentucky job after the 1984-85 season.

Every Razorbacks coach since Sutton — Nolan Richardson, Stan Heath, John Pelphrey and Mike Anderson — had been fired, until Musselman’s departure.

The Razorbacks made consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022 under Musselman and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023.

It was the first run of three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances for the Razorbacks since they made four in a row from 1993-96 and their first back-to-back Elite Eights since 1994-95, when they won the national championship and returned to the title game before losing to UCLA.

Musselman’s last season didn’t live up to expectations as Arkansas finished 16-17 after being ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press and USA Today preseason polls voted on by the media and coaches.

Musselman is replacing Andy Enfield, who left USC after 11 seasons to become SMU’s coach.

It is the fourth head coaching job in California for Musselman, but the first at the collegiate level. He previously was an NBA coach for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings and G-League coach for the Los Angeles D-Fenders.

Musselman has a 221-93 record in nine seasons as a college coach, including 110-34 at Nevada before coming to Arkansas.