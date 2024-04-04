Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 2-13 (15.4%)

MEET 138-466 (29.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Blue Ember in the ninth

BEST BET Motown Dynamic in the sixth

LONG SHOT Sheza Shenanigan in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice ***plenty to like

**things to like *educated guess

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

SAFE BET*** has sprinted competitively in stronger maiden races and he returns to his best distance after contesting a brisk pace and tiring going a route of ground. CLOUD WITHOUT REIN possesses excellent early speed, and he is taking a slight class jump after a clear second-place finish. HARD SPUN FANTASY has not raced in 11 months, but he is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time and figures a late threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Safe Bet;Quinonez;Petalino;2-1

6 Cloud Without Rein;Barbosa;Compton;3-1

2 Hard Spun Fantasy;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-1

5 Trabr's Creed;Hernandez;Martin;4-1

7 Sky Master;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

1 Take My Allowance;Wales;Owens;12-1

4 Keeneyes;Bowen;Martin;12-1

2 Purse $30,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

HONEST OPINION** was forwardly placed in a competitive third-place finish, and he is switching to leading rider Cristian Torres. EXPRESS CRUISER has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing at a higher class level, and he is adding blinkers to his equipment. MR. BUTCH is an unraced colt with a speedy pedigree, and he has encouraging workouts dating back to December.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Honest Opinion;Torres;Caster;2-1

6 Express Cruiser;Chuan;Garcia;7-2

12 Mr. Butch;Barbosa;Jordan;15-1

2 Painted Sunday;Asmussen;Asmussen;6-1

9 Chrome Candy;Hernandez;Cravens;8-1

7 Dancin Rocket;Zimmerman;Martin;9-2

14 Streakin Deacon;Wales;Gonzalez;20-1

5 Coal Stone;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

4 Willie Cat;Esquivel;Morse;15-1

8 Blessed Vision;Harr;Dixon;20-1

10 Kensington Cove;Bealmear;Brennan;20-1

11 Lead Foot;Arrieta;Shorter;20-1

13 Coach Sam P;Bealmear;Hewitt;20-1

3 God's Gift to Us;Castillo;Hornsby;30-1

3 Purse $80,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BACKYARD MONEY*** has shown good early speed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is taking a slight drop in class. CHANDANA was stake-placed in December at Oaklawn, and she is back on Lasix following two races without the bleeder medication. I'M THE BOSS OF ME has finished narrowly behind the top two mares at the meeting, and she has enough speed to be in a perfect position entering the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Backyard Money;Juarez;Lukas;2-1

7 Chandana;Bejarano;Morse;5-2

4 I'm the Boss of Me;Arrieta;Compton;3-1

2 Let's Be Clear;Esquivel;Contreras;5-1

1 Off Ramp;Saez;Rosin;8-1

3 Bennykayandsuzytoo;Bowen;Vance;10-1

5 Lover Girl;Hernandez;Williams;20-1

4 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

AIR COMBAT*** finished a close second behind a heavily favored winner, and he is taking a drop in class for the leading stable. HAPPYMAC has been a clear winner in consecutive races, and he may be sharp enough to move up in class and win. SANTA CRUISER has been on the sidelines since September, but he won two of his past three races in Kentucky while earning competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Air Combat;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

7 Happymac;Santana;Vance;5-2

10 Santa Cruiser;Barbosa;Van Berg;4-1

4 After Five;Torres;Martin;5-1

2 Drifter;Hernandez;Ward;10-1

5 Threefiftyseven;Zimmerman;McKnight;12-1

1 Lightning Struck;Arrieta;Green;15-1

8 Ian Glass;Chuan;Shorter;15-1

3 Big Swede;Castillo;Jordan;20-1

9 Good Scout;De La Cruz;Hornsby;20-1

6 Golden Luna;Eramia;Jordan;30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

SHEZA SHENANIGAN** raced close to a fast pace in a fourth-place debut, and the class-dropper is back sprinting after a dull two-turn effort. PREDICTING finished with energy in an improved second-place finish at this level, and she gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard. AMOUREUX was forwardly placed before tiring in a stamina building route, and she is cutting back to a sprint and dropping in class for new trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Sheza Shenanigan;Vazquez;Ortiz;5-1

2 Predicting;Barbosa;Martin;5-2

9 Amoureux;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

1 Kokomo Starlet;Bealmear;Jackson;9-2

6 Chuck Wills Widow;Fuentes;Schultz;6-1

3 Sky Raven;HTorres;Espinoza;12-1

12 Brief Note;Wales;Owens;15-1

13 J J's Joy;Hernandez;Green;20-1

4 Marebell;Zimmerman;Coombs;30-1

11 Bent Halo;Esquivel;Witt;20-1

14 Bodi Odi;Castillo;Northrop;20-1

5 Cosmic Chic;Court;McBride;30-1

8 Southern Speight;Santana;Brennan;30-1

10 I Be Gone;Castillo;Prather;30-1

6 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

MOTOWN DYNAMIC*** set a moderate pace before quickly drawing clear in a six-length maiden victory, and the lightly-raced and improving filly may be cruising on an easy lead. TANYA SHOWERS has rallied in two stake-placed finishes at the meeting, and she holds an experience edge over the top selection. OUR KEEPSAKE is taking a jump in class on the heels of a clear second-place finish, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Motown Dynamic;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-5

3 Tanya Showers;Bejarano;Hartman;2-1

2 Our Keepsake;Juarez;Lukas;3-1

6 Bella Haze;Torres;Santamaria;10-1

1 Spin the Breeze;Arrieta;Robertson;10-1

7 Happy N Smiling;Santana;Ortiz;15-1

4 Best Cupcake;Bealmear;Lauer;20-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

EGO** was compromised by early traffic trouble in a return from a layoff, and he is dropping in class and keeps the leading rider. CHELSEA DAGGER has finished second in consecutive races at this claiming condition, but he did draw a difficult post position. ABSOLUTE COURAGE is moving up a claiming condition following a convincing five-length win at Houston.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Ego;Torres;Broberg;3-1

12 Chelsea Dagger;Barbosa;McKnight;9-2

7 Absolute Courage;Asmussen;Asmussen;7-2

5 California Swing;Bejarano;Morse;4-1

13 Make Noise;Harr;Cline;6-1

1a Heir to Greatness;Torres;Broberg;3-1

10 Twitty City;Saez;Hewitt;15-1

2 Chisholm Trail;Zimmerman;Anderson;15-1

4 Jim and Jim;HTorres;Bahena;15-1

3 Georgia Deputy;Quinonez;Petalino;20-1

11 Deep State;Chuan;Cangemi;20-1

6 Violent Gigi;De La Cruz;Haran;20-1

9 Devoted to You;Bealmear;Vance;20-1

8 Rosie's Boy;Bailey;McBride;30-1

8 Purse $141,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CORNINGSTONE*** finished second in a stake two races back at Fair Grounds, and the front-running filly is back on Lasix after a third-place finish in a graded stake at Houston. BLUELIGHTSPECIAL won four of her last five races in 2023, including a pair of restricted stake races at Indiana. INTO DISCO has an excellent record at Oaklawn, and she may be sitting on a peak effort in the third start after a long layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Corningstone;Cohen;McPeek;8-5

1 Bluelightspecial;Esquivel;Contreras;5-2

4 Into Disco;Torres;Mott;9-2

3 Stellar Lily;Bejarano;Moquett;7-2

7 Frosty O Toole;Gallardo;Dini;12-1

2 Windy Bay;Barbosa;Van Berg;15-1

6 Bow Draw;Castillo;West;15-1

9 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

BLUE EMBER*** has finished in the money in consecutive races against better, and she is switching from an apprentice to the leading rider. PNEUMA has finished well in both of her sprint races, and the lightly-raced 5-year-old mare may appreciate two turns. DR. WOODS MIRACLE is an experienced route runner with competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Blue Ember;Torres;Compton;8-5

10 Pneuma;Wales;Witt;6-1

11 Dr. Woods Miracle;De La Cruz;Hornsby;5-1

9 Sophie's Star;Barbosa;Chleborad;10-1

6 Adamantly;Asmussen;Gonzalez;9-2

3 Melania T;Esquivel;Tranquilino;15-1

5 Who Lu;Juarez;Coombs;15-1

2 Arden Ar;Saez;Coombs;15-1

1 Graceful Moon;Harr;Cline;20-1

12 Texas Sequoia;Court;Soto;20-1

8 Honduras Passion;Bowen;Puhl;30-1

4 Jonesborohurricane;Bealmear;Hewitt;30-1