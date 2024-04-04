School news: The Citadel cites Brayden Shirley of Siloam Springs

University of Dallas

Nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2023 Dean's List for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Included on the list were Kaitlyn Cline of Fort Smith and Gianna Reding of Omaha.

Also cited was Haley Cline of Fort Smith, who was named to the University of Dallas fall 2023 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Cline is a freshman.

Located in Irving, Texas, the University of Dallas is considered the premier Catholic liberal arts university in the country, known for its rigorous undergraduate core curriculum and robust graduate and professional programs in business, ministry, education and the humanities.

The Citadel

Brayden Shirley of Siloam Springs is among the more than 100 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2023 semester at The Citadel.

The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Maryland

Chelseyray Dominguez Perez of Centerton, earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2023.

Perez was one of more than 8,358 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and 24 countries.

Located in Adelphi, Md., University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland.

Utah Tech

Students at Utah Tech University demonstrated remarkable academic performance during the fall 2023 semester, with nearly 12% earning Dean's List recognition.

A total of 1,489 students were included on the Dean's List, reflecting their strong commitment to academics. To qualify, students had to achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 as well as complete at least 15 credits.

Kassidy Wall of Rogers was among students honored on the Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 275 academic programs in St. George, Utah.

Mississippi College

Faith Henderson of Fayetteville was named to the fall 2023 Dean's List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries.

Cedarville University

Abigail Thompson of Siloam Springs was named to the Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University for fall 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in Cedarville, Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

