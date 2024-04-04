Magness tells state lawmakers ‘any error’ over Board of Corrections' contracting of outside legal counsel ‘falls on me’





Arkansas Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness told lawmakers on Thursday that "any error" over how the board contracted with outside legal counsel "falls on me."

Magness acknowledged the possibility of error during the a Joint Performance Review Committee meeting at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

"I won't do it this way again," he said, later adding, "If it falls on anybody, it falls on me."

Magness and another Board of Corrections member, Secretary William "Dubs" Byers, also faced questions from lawmakers about what some perceived as a lack of standards or policies governing the board.

Their testimony comes after Byers presented a report to the Board of Corrections on March 26 investigating the procurement process for the body's hiring of Abtin Mehdizadegan, a partner in the Little Rock-based law firm of Hall Booth Smith P.C. In the report, Byers said he found no evidence of fraud or illegal conduct, although the board during its March meeting voted to establish a new protocol to avoid future incidents surrounding contracts.

Arkansas Legislative Council had requested the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee also conduct a review during a March 15 meeting at the Capitol. The council had also requested the Joint Performance Review Committee examine the functioning of the body.

Several lawmakers criticized how quickly the board moved to hire Mehdizadegan on Dec. 8 and the lack of communication between board members and the public beforehand.

Byers said he thought the board had moved too quickly in voting to hire Mehdizadegan, but that members had felt pressured to do so in order to get it on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.

Asked by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, whether there were any discussions about hiring the attorney prior to the Dec. 8 meeting, Byers said he didn't believe so.

However, Magness later said during testimony that he had instructed board member Lee Watson to look into hiring an attorney at some point between Nov. 17 and Dec. 8. Their goal when the conversation began was to get legal advice on what would happen if they fired then-Department of Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri, Magness said. The board ultimately voted to suspend Profiri on Dec. 14 and voted to terminate him Jan. 10.

When questioned about why Mehdizadegan billed the body Dec. 8 for work drafting a complaint ahead of a planned lawsuit, Magness suggested the board's reasons for seeking to hire an attorney had changed by then.

Lawmakers also questioned changes that were made to procurement documents and expressed concern over what appeared to be a lack of oversight by the board into those modifications.

On March 12 Magness withdrew the board's contract with Mehdizadegan from consideration by a legislative committee. The move came after Magness was unable to explain language that had been added to procurement documents. At the time, he promised to authorize a board investigation into the added language and submit the documents again later.

The Department of Corrections had asked the Legislative Council's Review Subcommittee on March 12 to ratify the board's contract with Mehdizadegan after state procurement director Ed Armstrong said ratification of the contract is required to make the contract a lawfully binding obligation on the state, because it appeared that public procurement processes were not followed.

The report presented by Byers in late March states Mehdizadegan "supplied revisions to those documents consistent with the legal arguments currently pending, and he expected that any concern regarding those revisions would have been addressed by Chairman Magness, Mr. Brown or his staff, or the [Office of State Procurement]. I found no evidence of fraud or legal misconduct in this matter."

Mehdizadegan has said he submitted the documents March 6 to the state Department of Corrections with "quick revisions" and made reasonable changes to the contract and no one objected to the changes.

According to Byers, the changes included Mehdizadegan adding the phrase "if applicable" to four areas of the documents.

Mehdizadegan's contract started Dec. 8 and will continue until Dec. 7, 2024, with a total project amount of $207,000 under its terms. The board had incurred $139,639 in legal fees with the legal counsel in December, January and February, Chad Brown, the department's chief financial officer, testified before the subcommittee on March 12.

During Thursday's meeting, Gazaway criticized the manner in which the body operated regarding the hiring of Mehdizadegan.

"I just have to say, that's just a complete lack of transparency, complete lack of following any type of proper protocol to I think hire an attorney, and it's just shocking to me quite honestly," he said.

Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, said, "I just keep coming up with more and more questions of how we got to this place. I mean, this is just a royal mess. This is definitely not the way that procedures should be handled."

The committee recessed at about 11:30 a.m. and was scheduled to resume its meeting at 1 p.m., at which time Mehdizadegan was to testify before lawmakers.

Check back for further updates.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline and Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



