Battle, Fall heading to portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Khalif Battle, who scored big down the stretch this season, and Baye Fall, who barely played, became the latest University of Arkansas men's basketball players to enter the transfer portal Thursday.

Battle, a 6-5 guard who transferred from Temple and has one season of eligibility remaining, averaged 29.6 points per game in the final seven games, starting with a career-high 42 against Missouri. The next two games he scored 36 points against Vanderbilt and 34 at Kentucky for the three highest-scoring games consecutively ever by a Razorback with 112.

In Arkansas' most notable victory of the season, Battle had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists when the Razorbacks beat Duke 80-75 at Walton Arena in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

After Battle averaged 16.4 points the first 10 games, he went through of a stretch in which he played 15 or fewer minutes in six games -- including not playing at all in a home game against Texas A&M -- before regaining a spot in the rotation.

For the season, Battle averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 24.8 minutes in 32 games with 13 starts. He hit 186 of 213 free throws (87.2%), including 91 of 98 the last eight games.

Fall, a 6-11 freshman forward from Dakar, Senegal, came to Arkansas as a McDonald's High School All-American, but he wasn't among 13 players who got at least one start this season for a team that finished 16-17.

Fall, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, never found a spot in the rotation and played a combined 45 minutes in nine games. He hit 1 of 2 shots and 5 of 15 free throws with 7 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocked shots, 3 steals, 6 turnovers and 10 fouls.

Fall played at Accelerated Schools in Denver and was ranked as a 4-star recruit and among the top 30 high school players nationally last year by ESPN and 247Sports. He chose to sign with Arkansas in the fall of 2022 over Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall among other offers.

Fall was the fourth McDonald's All-American to sign with Arkansas and Coach Eric Musselman in the previous two years along with Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh, who were freshmen last season and became NBA Draft picks.

Other players on the Arkansas roster with remaining eligibility who have entered the transfer portal since the season ended are guards Layden Blocker, Davonte Davis, Joseph Pinion and Keyon Menifield.

Pinion announced his commitment to Arkansas State.

The only players from this season's team with eligibility left who haven't entered the portal are forward Trevon Brazile and guard Tramon Mark.

Arkansas signed two 4-star high school signees last fall in 6-6 guard Isaiah Elohim from Sierra Canyon in California and 6-9 forward Jalen Shelley from Link Academy in Missouri, but their decisions could change with Musselman leaving as the Razorbacks' coach to take the same job at Southern California.

Josh Cohen, a 6-10 forward from Massachusetts with one season of eligibility remaining, announced last week he was transferring to Arkansas, but his status also is uncertain with the coaching change.