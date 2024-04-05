QB learning about Hogs, Petrino





Since being hired in late November, University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has been aggressive in getting quarterbacks from the 2026 and 2027 classes on campus for visits.

With Central Arkansas Christian's Grayson Wilson committed to the Hogs for the 2025 class, Petrino is looking for quarterbacks for the next two classes.

Promising class of 2027 quarterback William Jackson is expected to arrive in Fayetteville early this morning to visit the Razorbacks.

Jackson, 6-4 and 190 pounds, of Orlando (Fla.) Lake Minneola, received his first Power 5 scholarship offer from Petrino on Jan. 6. He also has offers from Marshall, Rhode Island and Florida International.

"I didn't expect him to offer me, but he did [and] I was surprised. But I was happy," Jackson said of Petrino. "I had never thought about going to Arkansas, but I've thought about it since the offer came along. After looking at the facilities, it looks great.

"Obviously, he was the first one to believe in me and that kind of means a lot."

Jackson has done some research on Petrino.

"I know he was the head coach of the [Atlanta] Falcons," Jackson said. "I know Michael Vick played there then. I know he was the head coach at Louisville when Lamar Jackson was there. I know he's a quarterback guy and he's well-respected when it comes to offenses."

The Arkansas offer carries a lot of weight with Jackson, he said.

"I would be grateful for any offer, but I don't have to tell you the SEC is like the gold standard," Jackson said. "Getting an SEC offer is a big deal. It's not something I take lightly."

Jackson also said he appreciates his upbringing.

"I have good parents and they're real supportive of me," he said. "They also get on me if I mess up, too."

He also credits current and past coaches and trainers for making a major impact on him.

"They all say it's not all about you," he said. "You're the quarterback and if you're worth your weight in salt and as time goes on, you'll get a lot of credit but be sure to share that with everyone else, the other guys in the team and all the people who helped you get where you are."

His quarterback trainer, Baylin Trujillo, recently visited the Hogs with 2026 quarterback Jackson Presley, who also has an offer from Arkansas. Trujillo spoke well of the trip to Fayetteville.

"He said it was great," Jackson said. "I saw some of the pictures. I've never been to Arkansas. The picture I had in my mind doesn't match the pictures I saw.

"We stayed in a small town before we moved to Orlando and that's kind of the picture I had in mind when I saw Arkansas. But it seems to be more city like than country-like."

Jackson, who has a 3.6 grade-point average, is considering sports medicine as a major in college.

"My dad is an engineer, so of course that's what he wants me to do. But I don't know if I like that too much," Jackson said. "Sports medicine, I like sports. Hopefully I can throw for a long time but if I can't, that would be the way to continue to be around sports."

William Jackson highlights

William Jackson






