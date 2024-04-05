Sanders declares state of emergency in Arkansas ahead of eclipse

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday declared a state of emergency related to Monday's total solar eclipse and released $100,000 to assist with the state's response.

The emergency declaration waives certain federal restrictions on commercial traffic for up to 14 days, "so long as the motor carrier or driver is providing direct assistance in response to the declared emergency."

Sanders' executive order declaring the emergency cites the expected influx of visitors and the "backlog of deliveries by commercial vehicles transporting essential items of commerce" that could result.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I've directed funds to be released from the Response and Recovery Fund ahead of the Great American Eclipse," Sanders said in a news release Friday night.

"This will assist commercial carriers transporting essential items to customers in Arkansas during the eclipse. We want to make sure Arkansans and all visitors have an enjoyable experience and come back again and again."

The money from the disaster fund will be used at the discretion of A.J. Gary, director of the Department of Public Safety's Division of Emergency Management, "to defray both program and administrative costs," according to Sanders' order.