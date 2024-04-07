Alumni chow down

The basketball court at the Jack Stephens Center was filled with the smell of delicious food on April 2 as hundreds of alumni and supporters of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock attended the 19th Annual Taste of Little Rock.

Local restaurants lined the court and offered up samples from their menus at the event, a fundraiser for the university's alumni association. More than $100,000 is raised each year at Taste of Little Rock for the alumni association's scholarship fund.

Radio personality and lifetime member of the UALR Alumni Association Travis "Tre' Day" Rowan was the evening's honoree.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins