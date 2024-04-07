John Tinniswood, 111, of Southport, England, was confirmed as the world's oldest man by Guinness World Records and while the retired accountant credits moderation for his long life, he said "it's pure luck."

Christopher Bingham, 45, a former sheriff's deputy of Twentynine Palms, Calif., was charged with stealing a shotgun from the San Bernardino County sheriff's office, participating in the Mongols motorcycle gang and illegally possessing a machine gun, short-barreled rifle and silencers, authorities said.

Steve Saxiones, 46, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assault on a federal officer, along with several other misdemeanors, in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.

Regina Hill, 63, who was suspended from the Orlando City Commission, was permanently ordered in a civil case against her to stop interacting with Adriane Alexander, a 96-year-old constituent whom she is criminally accused of defrauding.

Mavi Garcia, a Michigan woman whose sister was reportedly killed by a man who was in the United States unlawfully, said former President Donald Trump didn't speak to her family, though he claimed he did in a campaign speech, "so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us and misinforming people on live TV."

Julian Bear Runner, 38, a former Oglala Sioux tribal president in Pine Ridge, S.D., faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of defrauding his tribe of about $80,000, which authorities said he took for his personal use, including gambling and hotel stays.

Justin Chappell, 43, a former Weymouth, Mass., police officer, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law on claims that he punched a detainee 13 times without legal justification, according to the federal charging document.

Piran Khan, 75, was convicted by a 10-1 majority of the jury in the murder of Sharon Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old British police officer who was shot dead during a November 2005 armed robbery of Universal Express travel agency in Bradford.

Brian Roell, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist, said a recent sighting of a gray wolf in Calhoun County "is an unusual case."