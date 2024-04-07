100 years ago

April 7, 1924

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A thief visited the Bob Hurst cleaning and pressing establishment Friday night. When Hurst closed up, he went out to the line in the rear of his establishment to get a pair of trousers he had cleaned and hung out to dry. The trouser were gone. Yesterday, when Hurst came down town, he found the trousers hanging on the line with the following note pinned to them: "They didn't fit."

50 years ago

April 7, 1974

MONTICELLO -- The first annual Arkansas state tobacco spitting contest is open to anyone who can compete without getting sick. "Anybody can enter," Mrs. Carol Dawson, who is in charge of the event, said. "We're not discriminating. Women will be allowed to spit, cheek by jowl, with the men and may the best spitter prevail." The great tobacco spitting contest will be held April 2 on the square in downtown Monticello. Prizes are three engraved spittoons.

25 years ago

April 7, 1999

The ACLU filed suit Tuesday against the Child Welfare Agency Review Board and the Arkansas Department of Human Services because it said the board overstepped its authority and violated the state and federal constitutions by prohibiting homosexuals from being foster parents. Six Arkansans are named as plaintiffs: two gay couples, one lesbian woman and the father of an 18-year-old gay son. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the plaintiffs said they would like to serve as foster parents but cannot because of a rule the board passed in March. Under the regulation, private child welfare agencies cannot place foster children in homes where the prospective parents or any other adults living in the house engage in homosexual activities.

10 years ago

April 7, 2014

Young adults in need of educational or job-related assistance shouldn't have to venture out of their neighborhood to receive it, said partners in a new Young Adult Opportunity Center that has popped up on West 12th Street in Little Rock. The center, at 4317 W. 12th St., is a project of New Futures for Youth and the Bishop Leodies and Goldie Warren Community Development Center -- a product of the Greater Christ Temple Pentecostal Church. The Young Adult Opportunity Center will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will cater to people ages 18 to 30. Volunteers at the center hope to assist with whatever a person needs. Whether that is criminal or civil issues in court, a lack of a high school diploma and job skills, or a spiritual need, the founders of the center said they want to steer participants in the program to a better life.