Pet of the week

Ardal is a Great Pyrenees mix with a white spot on his neck and white paws and chest. He came to the shelter with all of his eight brothers and sisters as an owner surrender. They were born to a Great Pyrenees mom and an unknown father. We don't know much about their past, but their future is bright now that they made it to the shelter. We know they will all find loving homes. They are all likely to be large dogs once fully grown. The Pyrenees breed is known for loyalty. The breed tends to roam so should be kept in a secure fence. Ardal was born Jan. 5. For information on adopting this little cutie from the Humane Society of Pulaski County, visit warmhearts.org.