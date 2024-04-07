Seven Cleveland pitchers combine for a 2-hitter

MINNEAPOLIS -- David Fry hit a three-run home run and seven Cleveland pitchers combined on a two-hitter, helping the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Saturday.

On a day when they lost ace Shane Bieber to season-ending elbow surgery, the Guardians showcased their pitching depth while improving to 7-2 this season.

"This is a special group of guys we have right now," Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt said. "To go through a day like we all had today and then have a game like we had today, it was real telling about the people in that room."

Carlos Carrasco worked three innings of one-run ball. The 37-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked three before he was pulled after 78 pitches.

"The main goal was just keep the game close, and the bullpen came and they did their job," Carrasco said.

Nick Sandlin (2-0), Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, Scott Barlow, Tyler Beede and Emmanuel Clase combined to blank Minnesota over the final six innings. Clase worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Joe Ryan (1-1) struck out seven over six innings for Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 4, TIGERS 0 Brent Rooker homered, Paul Blackburn (1-0) pitched six sparkling innings and Oakland earned its second win of the season, beating Detroit. Zack Gelof walked and scored three times as Oakland (2-7) ended a four-game losing streak.

RANGERS 7, ASTROS 2 Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking single, six Texas relievers limited Houston to three hits over 5 1/3 innings, and the Rangers overcame Corey Seager's two-run error to beat the Astros. Seager was one of five consecutive Rangers with hits off Houston closer Ryan Pressly as the World Series champs broke open a close game with a four-run eighth.

ROYALS 3, WHITE SOX 0 Michael Wacha threw seven innings of two-hit ball and MJ Melendez launched a two-run home run as Kansas City beat Chicago. Wacha (1-0) struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one runner past first base. Royals pitchers have eight quality starts, most in the majors.

YANKEES 9, BLUE JAYS 8 Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo homered, and New York chased Kevin Gausman in the second inning in a victory over Toronto. Judge and Stanton went deep in a three-run first against Gausman (0-1), and Rizzo added his first of the season in the fifth against Mitch White. Luke Weaver (3-0) allowed three runs over two innings and became the major leagues' first three-game winner.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 8 Austin Riley had three hits, the last an eighth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run, and Atlanta overcame a six-run, first-inning deficit to beat Arizona. The Diamondbacks failed to hold a 6-0 lead after they blew a 5-2 advantage in Atlanta's 6-5 win in 10 innings Friday night.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 2 J.T. Realmuto followed an intentional walk to Bryce Harper by driving a hanging curveball over the wall for a three-run home run, helping Philadelphia beat Washington. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (1-0) allowed 2 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings. Jose Alvarado, Philadelphia's fourth pitcher, threw the ninth for his second save in two chances this season.

REDS 9, METS 6 Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run during Cincinnati's five-run eighth inning, helping the Reds knock off New York. Cincinnati trailed 5-4 before Elly De La Cruz singled home pinch-runner Bubba Thompson. Steer followed with a drive to left-center against Yohan Ramirez (0-1) for his third home run of the season. The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 5, BREWERS 3 Jorge Polanco and Luis Urias homered, helping Bryce Miller and Seattle beat Milwaukee. Miller (1-1) struck out seven in seven shutout innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and walked one, bouncing back nicely after he struggled in his first start of the season against the Red Sox.

PIRATES 5, ORIOLES 4 (11) Oneil Cruz singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to give Pittsburgh a victory over Baltimore. Cruz drove in automatic runner Henry Davis from second base. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins temporarily kept the game tied when he made a diving catch of Ke'Bryan Hayes' line drive, but Cruz followed with a single to right off Jonathan Heasley (0-1). Josh Fleming (1-0) retired the side in order in the top of the 10th.

RAYS 8, ROCKIES 6 Yandy Diaz hit a go-ahead two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning and Tampa Bay rallied to beat Colorado. The Rays overcame home runs by Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle in winning on the road for the first time this season.

Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff (19) hits an RBI triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)



Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)



Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry, center, tags out Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff (19) at home plate during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

