The big three

Sissy Jones, Charles Morgan and First Security Bank were awarded Leadership in Free Enterprise awards by Economics Arkansas at a luncheon on March 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel. The awards are given in honor of "those who promote success in the free market."

Students from Little Rock School District's J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory Academy and Gibbs Magnet Elementary shared their experiences, by video and in person, about their money-saving success courtesy of in-school banking with First Security Bank.

Sissy Jones started Sissy's Log Cabin with a handful of estate jewelry in a log cabin in Pine Bluff; there are now stores in Conway, Jonesboro, Little Rock and Memphis as well as Pine Bluff. Charles Morgan is the former CEO of Acxiom and is now chairman of First Orion.

Economics Arkansas trains Arkansas educators in financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh