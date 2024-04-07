Walmart agrees to settlement in lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Walmart shoppers who purchased some weighted groceries or bagged fruit in recent years may be eligible for a cash payment from a class-action settlement with the retailer.

The lawsuit, first filed in October 2022, alleges that Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores.

The lawsuit alleges that Walmart falsely inflated product weight, mislabeled products and overcharged for clearance products sold by weight.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing -- but agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation. That means that affected consumers can now submit claims for cash payments.

"We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need," a spokesperson for the Bentonville, Ark., company stated. "We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties."

Consumers can learn more about submitting a claim and the products that are covered on the settlement administrator's website. Cash payments are available for anyone who purchased these certain weighted meat, seafood and bagged citrus products -- which includes select oranges, grapefruit and tangerines -- at Walmart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024.

Prices for weighted products sometimes differed between the item labels and the labels on the shelves, and customers were charged for the higher prices at checkout, according to the settlement.

Other grocery descriptions are said to have been distorted, too. Some bagged citrus products were labeled with a weight that was lower than what appeared on the shelf tags, and customers were charged for a heavier weight of the products than what they took home.

The lawsuit also included some weighted goods that were near expiration, and displayed a price that was lower than what appeared on the register.

Payments will range in amount depending on each claim. It's possible to get some money even if you don't have a purchase receipt anymore.

Consumers without a proof of purchase can receive between $10 and $25, depending on how many eligible products they attest to buying during the settlement class period. Meanwhile, those with receipts or other documentation could be entitled to get 2% of the total cost for each product they purchased -- at up to $500.

To apply, either fill out the online form on the administrator's website at walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com, or download a form to print and send by mail to an address provided on the form. The form requires claimants to submit contact information, describe the type and number of items purchased, and select a payment option, and gives them the opportunity to upload receipts.

Approved claimants will receive their payments electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard -- but paper checks can also be requested by those unable to receive payments electronically.

The deadline to submit a claim is June 5, with a final approval hearing set for June 12. Objections and other comments to the settlement can be made through May 22.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press and by Emmett Lindner of The New York Times.