Calipari’s move deals blow to Kentucky





The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program is already seeing the repercussions in recruiting and roster movement due to reports of Coach John Calipari planning to become Arkansas’ coach.

At least one of the six prospects committed to Kentucky has reportedly reopened his recruitment after pledging to the Wildcats in March.

Four-star forward Karter Knox, 6-6, 211 of Riverview, (Fla.) Overtime Elite committed to Kentucky coach John Calipari on March 9 over South Florida, Louisville, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and others. The Tampa Bay Times reported on Monday that Knox was backing off his commitment.

His brother Kevin Knox played for Calipari and was the ninth pick to the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The younger Knox is rated a 4-star recruit, the No. 8 small forward and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation, according to On3.com industry ranking. He scored 9 points and had a rebound for the West squad in the McDonald’s All-American game on April 2 in Houston.

On3.com Joe Tipton’s reported Kentucky freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Bradshaw, 7-1, 226 pounds, started 10 of 26 games he participated in this season while averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He had seven games of scoring in double figures and had one double-double.

A McDonald’s All-American, Bradshaw was On3.com’s No. 4 overall player in the nation in the 2023 class.

Kentucky reserve guard Joey Hart has entered the portal, according to On3.com.

Hart, 6-5, 203 pounds, signed with the Wildcats out of Linton, Ind., as a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He played in seven games and made a three-pointer this season.

He averaged 23.6 points and shot around 40% from beyond the three-point line as a senior in high school.



