No college coach has matched the recruiting success of Calipari during his time at Kentucky

No college coach has matched the recruiting success of John Calipari during his time at Kentucky.

Calipari, who’s expected to be announced as Arkansas’ new basketball coach, has signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation eight times according to On3.com industry ranking and the No. 2 class six times while the Kentucky head coach.

The No. 1 classes came in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2020, 2021 and 2023 with the No. 2 classes being in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2024. Only two cases were not No. 1 or No. 2 nationally with the 2019 class being ranked No. 3 and the 2022 class being rated the No.9 class.

Duke had seven No. 1 classes in the same period. The Blue Devils had four No. 2 classes to Calipari’s six since 2009.

During the same timeframe, Arkansas has only had three classes in the top 10 nationally. The 2013 class ranked No. 10 in the nation while the 2020 class came in at No.7 and the 2022 class was No. 2.

Calipari’s 2024 class features consensus 5-star center Jayden Quaintance, 6-10, 225 of Cleveland, (Ohio) Word of God Christain Academy is the No. 1 center and the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation.

On3.com 4-star point guard Boogie Fland , 6-2, 175 of Harlem, (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac is rated a 5-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals while point guard Travis Perry, 6-2, 170 Eddyville, (Ken.) Lyon County is a consensus 4-star recruit.

Forward Billy Richmond, 6-6, 200 of Memphis, (Tenn.) Camden is also a 4-star prospect that’s rated a 5-star by Rivals while center Somto Cyril, 6-10, 240 of Riverview, (Fla.) Overtime Elite is a consensus 4-star recruit.

Four-star forward Karter Knox, 6-6, 211 of Riverview, (Fla.) Overtime Elite is also rated a 5-star by Rivals.

Quaintance, Fland and Knox were McDonald All Americans and recently played in the game at the Toyota Center in Houston. Calipari has recruited 50 prospects who played in the McDonald’s All American contest.

Because of Calipari’s departure, the signees could request a release from their national letter of intent and explore other options.

Some of Calipari’s notable signees during his time in Lexington are Karl-Anthony Towns, John Wall, DJ Wagner, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Devin Booker and Tyler Herro.

His ability to produce NBA prospects has been a key recruiting pitch for Calipari.

Calipari has had 58 players selected in the NBA Draft during his 31-year college coaching career with 47 being selected in his first 14 seasons at Kentucky. The 47 picks over that 14-season span are 12 more than Duke, the next closest school.

He also previously coached at UMass and Memphis.

Thirty-five of the Wildcat’s 58 all time first round draft picks have been coached by Calipari. Five of his players were selected in the first round in 2010 for the first time in NBA history.

Adebayo, Booker, Cousins and Davis are some of the ten former Calipari players who have gone on to be selected to play in the NBA All Star game.

Booker, Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Derrick Rose have been named first-team NBA selections. Rose was named the NBA’s MVP in 2011.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will likely be used to replenish Arkansas’ roster with Trevon Brazile bringing the lone scholarship player remaining on the roster after Tramon Mark announced plans to enter the portal on Sunday. Players who enter the portal can withdraw and return as long as school allows them.

Hog signee Isaiah Elohim is the only incoming freshman remaining after forward Jalen Shelley recently asked for a release from his national letter of intent.

Calipari is known to be have interest in former Belmont guard Cade Tyson.

Tyson, 6-7, 205 averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists a season ago for the Bruins while shooting 46.5% from beyond the three-point line this season.

On3.com rates him the No. 33 overall transfer in the portal.

Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi has also received interest from Calipari.

He averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks this season as a senior while shooting 51.2% from the field as a senior. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Omoruyi, 6-11, 240 pounds, became the first player in Rutgers basketball history to be selected Preseason First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022-23.

He was selected to First-Team All-Big Ten Defensive Team and to the Second-Team All Big Ten after the season after averaging 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and having 72 block shots.

Omoruyi has 221 blocks in four seasons for the Knights which is 6th all time in career block shots. His field goal percentage of 54.9% is fourth all-time at Rutgers.

On3.com rates him the No. 6 overall transfer in the portal.

Former Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla, 6-1, 195 has also received interest from Kentucky. He earned third team All ACC honors this season while averaging a team-high 16.4 points game and shot 32.5% from beyond the three-point line. He shot 42.4% from the field and 80.1% from the free throw line

He started all 32 games and scored in double figures 25 times. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

On3.com rates him the No. 146 overall transfer in the portal.

Former Virginia Tech power forward Tyler Nickel, 6-7, 220 has also received interest from Calipari. He averaged 8.8 points a game while starting seven of 33 games this season and shooting 39.9% from beyond the three-point line.

He started his career at North Carolina before transferring to the Hokies for the 2023-24 season. He has two years of eligibility.

Former Milwaukee guard-forward BJ Freeman, 6-6, 200 averaged 21.1 points a game this past season and hit 35% from beyond three-point line. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

On3.com rates him the No. 137 overall transfer in the portal.

Former Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon, 6-3, 190 has been on Calipari’s radar since entering the portal.

He started all 35 games and averaged 21.3 points game this season and shot 38.1% from beyond the three-point line. He averaged 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game. He has one year of eligibility left.

On3.com rates him the No. 58 overall transfer in the portal.

Former Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, 6-2, 160 averaged a team-high 13.3 points a game, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while making All-Big 12 Honorable Mention this season as a junior. .

He shot 31.4% from beyond the three point line. He led the Sooners in scoring in a 79-70 victory over Arkansas on Dec. 9 with 20 points and hit 5 of 13 from the field and 2 of 7 three-pointers while making all 8 free throws.

He also had 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the game. McCollum has one year of eligibility remaining.