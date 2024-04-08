The cool weather this spring delayed some planting, but temperatures are heating up just in time for plant sales going on all over the state. There are plenty of choices. In central Arkansas, the ACCESS plant sale opened on April 1, and will continue through May 27 or until the inventory is sold out.





The ACCESS horticulture program is a student-run business located at the ACCESS Academy and Young Adult Campus at 1500 N. Mississippi in Little Rock .





The Spring plant sale is open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Master Gardener programs across the state have plant sales scheduled:

April 11 & 12 - Pulaski Co MG Plant Sale, Jacksonville Greenhouse, 2520 West Main Street, Jacksonville, AR. 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

April 19 - Marion Co MG Plant & Bake Sale, 7:30 am to Noon, Yellville City Park.

April 19 & 20 - Pulaski Co MG Plant Sale, PCMG Greenhouse, 7th & Palm Streets (Behind the Arkansas State Hospital on Markham), Little Rock, AR, 8am-11am,





April 19 & 20 - St. Francis Co MG Plant Sale, Vandiver Farms, Hwy. 284 North, Forrest City, AR. 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the 19th. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 20th.

April 20 - Delta Blooms & Bees - MG Home and Garden Show, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, White Hall, AR. FREE ADMISSION. Speakers: Janet Carson, Dr Obadiah Njue, Dr. Yong Park. Plants, vendors, kids zone, raffles.

April 20 - Five Rivers MG Plant Sale, Randolph County Fairgrounds, June Simington Building, 2204 N Thomasville Ave, Pocahontas, AR. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

April 20 – Nevada Co "Spring... A Time to Till" Seminar & Plant Sale: The Barn At Willow Oak Acres, 2073 US-371 West, Prescott, AR. 8 A.M to 1:00 P.M., $20.00 For questions call 501-627-8341





April 20 - Monroe Co MG Plant Sale, 8:AM till 2:00PM Central Delta Depot Museum Park, 100 West Cypress St., Brinkley, AR.

April 20 - Saline Co MG Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saline County Fairgrounds, 406 Fairfield Rd., Benton, AR. Cash or check only.





April 20 – White Co MG Plant Sale, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road, Searcy, AR.

April 27 – Arkansas Co MG Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Arkansas County Fairgrounds, DeWitt, AR.

April 27 - Baxter Co MG Plant Sale, 9 a.m. until plants gone (usually 10:30 a.m.) Baxter County Fairgrounds Livestock Barn, Mt. Home, AR.

April 27 - Cleburne Co MG Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 725 S. 4th St., Heber Springs, AR.

April 27 – Craighead Co MG Plant Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Judd Hill Farmers Market, 3350 Aggie Rd, Jonesboro, AR. Now accepting most major credit cards.

April 27 - Drew County Master Gardener Plant Sale, 8 am - 11 am, Monticello Coffee Company, 316 Highway 425 South, Monticello Arkansas.

April 27 - Montgomery Coy MG Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Mt. Ida, AR

April 27 - Polk Co MG Plant Sale, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Polk County Fairgrounds, Mena, AR.



