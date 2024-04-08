Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man in North Little Rock

A suspect has been arrested after a man was found fatally shot in North Little Rock Monday, police said.

Police found a dead man with at least one gunshot wound after responding to a report of a shooting victim at the end of Taylor Street just before 10 a.m., the North Little Rock Police Department said in a news release on Monday just before noon.

"A suspect has been taken into custody in reference to this incident," the release said.

Neither the identity of the victim or the suspect were immediately released.

The victim's identity was not released as the notification of the next-of-kin was still pending, the release stated.

"Detectives have advised that this incident is an isolated incident and is the result of a domestic disturbance," the release said.

The crime scene is being processed and interviews are being conducted, police said.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the homicide contact the department by calling the tip line at (501) 680-8439.

The investigation is ongoing.