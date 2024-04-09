Beavers to resign from Election Commission

Samuel Beavers will resign from the Jefferson County Election Commission following Wednesday night’s meeting to certify the April 2 runoff elections for mayor and Ward 3 councilman.

Beavers has accepted a job in sales for Petter Supply Co. of Paducah, Ky., where he will work in sales under Joe Henderson, a Pine Bluff native who was recently hired as its president of sales, purchasing and marketing. Beavers previously worked with a local insurance company and also served as a radio sports announcer, primarily doing play-by-play of Watson Chapel High School football and basketball.

“If you cut me open, black and gold Watson Chapel and UAPB blood is going to come out,” said Beavers, a former kicker and punter for both Watson Chapel and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the 2010s. “That’s just how it is. This is always going to be home for me. The opportunity became available. It was a great one.”

Beavers accepted the Republican nomination to the Election Commission in 2021 after Stu Soffer stepped down. The Jefferson County Republican Committee will nominate a person to succeed Beavers, but Commission Chairman Michael Adam said no action on Beavers’ position other than the acceptance of his resignation is expected Wednesday.

“Sam has been a great person to work with,” Adam said. “I got to know him as a friend. I appreciate him being on the commission.”

Sharon Hardin, a Democrat, serves on the Commission with Adam and Beavers.

The decision to leave Pine Bluff is the most difficult Beavers said he’s made in his life, but he added he’s leaving the Commission in a better position than it was found.

“As far as Watson Chapel is concerned, I promise I will miss you more than you miss me,” Beavers said while attending a Watson Chapel school board meeting Monday. “I promise you I love this place with all my heart.”



