Boozman joins U.S. Senate Republicans on crop insurance proposal

Today at 5:50 p.m.

by Alex Thomas

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., asks questions during a Senate subcommittee meeting at the Capitol in Washington in this March 22, 2023 file photo. (AP/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., asks questions during a Senate subcommittee meeting at the Capitol in Washington in this March 22, 2023 file photo. (AP/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)


WASHINGTON -- Republican members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee have put forward legislation to update federal crop insurance coverage amid ongoing discussions on Capitol Hill regarding the next farm bill.

The

Upcoming Events