Boozman joins U.S. Senate Republicans on crop insurance proposal

WASHINGTON -- Republican members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee have put forward legislation to update federal crop insurance coverage amid ongoing discussions on Capitol Hill regarding the next farm bill.
The
Today at 5:50 p.m.
WASHINGTON -- Republican members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee have put forward legislation to update federal crop insurance coverage amid ongoing discussions on Capitol Hill regarding the next farm bill.
The