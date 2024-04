Marriages

Martin Wang, 25, and Sarang Harris, 24, both of Chicago

Joaquin Rodriguez, 33, and Shannon Rodriguez, 27, both of Maumelle.

Codie Orten, 30, and Hailey Ezell, 31, both of Sherwood.

Anna Stebbins, 27, and Gabriel Beauchamp, 30, both of Little Rock.

Jason Fields, 44, and Ashley Allison, 42, both of Benton.

Lashawndra Robinson, 31, and Malcolm Harris, 32, both of Little Rock.

Merritt Moss, 25, and Briana Penn, 25, both of Little Rock.

Stephen Everheart, 41, and Emily Gwinn, 48, both of Wartburg, Tenn.

Anthony Calhoun, 26, and Katerina Noori, 31, both of Little Rock.

Krystle McCarson, 35, and William Robey, 36, both of Little Rock.

Gregorio Mantante Castillo, 49, and Hypatia Padilla Orta, 46, both of Memphis

Ian Donaldson, 30, and Lauren Schmidt, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jon Fuhrman, 28, of Royal Oak, Mich. and Joyce Purcell, 31, of Pittsburgh

Christopher Wilkerson, 36, and Sarah Stricklin, 37, both of Little Rock.

Nuray Ghalib, 35, and Admad Assi, 37, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-1100. Leonard Raney v. Courtney Raney.

GRANTED

22-1123. Craig Boes v. Ashley Boes.

24-631. Eron McCullar v. Kimberly McCullar.