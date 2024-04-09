Deputy chief financial officer of Human Services promoted to chief financial officer

Renee Ikard, deputy chief financial officer and director of budget for the state Department of Human Services, has been promoted to chief financial officer, Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said Tuesday.

Ikard has been with the department since April 2019, the department said in a news release.

As the department's chief financial officer, Ikard will manage the department's budget of more than $11 billion while working to ensure key programs like Medicaid remain financially sustainable, the department said.

Ikard's salary increased from $115,898 to $127,488 a year with her promotion, department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said.

"Renee has a strong background in finance, and an excellent track record serving this agency," Putnam said in the news release. "She has a deep understanding of how DHS operates, and a true passion for the work we do serving Arkansans across the state. I am excited to welcome her into this key leadership role."

Ikard succeeds Misty Eubanks, who previously served as chief financial officer and continued to fill the position on an interim basis when she was promoted to deputy secretary for operations and budget.

"Renee is a respected leader with broad experience in finance and accounting," Eubanks said in the news release. "I'm thrilled to welcome her to this new role, and I know she will be successful."

Ikard's previous roles at the Department of Human Services have included chief internal auditor, chief financial officer for the Division of Youth Services, and the chief financial officer and business manager for shared services. Prior to joining the Department of Human Services, she served as assistant controller for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.

She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and majored in accounting at the University of Central Arkansas.