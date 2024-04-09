Hikes feature flowers, Bentonville, edible plants

Walks to feature wildflowers

Wildflowers are popping and the Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society is hosting "Wildflower Wednesday" walks in April. Anyone interested in wildflowers is welcome.

The walk Wednesday will be at Elkhorn Tavern trailhead at Pea Ridge National Military Park led by Fred Paillet with start time to be determined. The April 17 walk is at 10 a.m. at Historic Van Winkle Hollow trailhead, led by Cris and Eleanor Jones, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

The April 20 walk is starts at 10 a.m. at Compton Gardens with leader to be determined. The April 24 walk will be at Smith Creek Preserve near Boxley Valley led by Sue Mabry. Start time to be determined. Email ossugarcreek@gmail.com for details.

Program teaches how to ID edibles

A free program on foraging for edible plants will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rogers Public Library. Tim Hammer with Homegrown Native Foods will present the program. He will teach techniques for identifying and collecting wild edible plants.

Mountain bike festival set

The 35th annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival will be Friday and Saturday at Devil's Den State Park south of West Fork. Activities include guided mountain bike rides for all skill levels, ride clinics and the popular Big Splash Contest at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Big Splash features bikers riding into Lee Creek to see who can make the biggest splash. The festival is being held one week later than usual because of the solar eclipse.

Two walks set

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join walks Saturday and April 16 in Bentonville. Registration on both days is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a fee of $4 for all walkers for each walk.

On Saturday, there is a short drive to the start at the Bentonville Public Library. Participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route for both walks. The Saturday walk is on city streets and trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Compton Gardens. The walk April 16 start and ends at Park Springs Park.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Floating techniques taught

Buffalo National River Partners will present the program "Floating 101" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 16 at room M145 at North Arkansas College, 1515 Pioneer Drive, in Harrison. Faron Usrey will present the program and teach basic river paddling techniques.

Kings River cleanup set

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its annual Madison County Kings River cleanup April 20th. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Marble access 1 mile west of Marble on U.S. 412. Bring a canoe or kayak, a sack lunch and dress for the weather. Visit kingsriverwatershed.org for details.

Outdoors classes focus on woman

The spring statewide Becoming an Outdoors Woman event is set for April 19-21 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Introductory classes are offered in kayaking, fishing, fly fishing, archery, firearms shooting, birding, mountain biking and more. All classes are free but registration is required. The classes offer a supportive atmosphere where women can learn skills that enhance their enjoyment of the outdoors.

Contact Lea White, Lea.White@agfc.ar.gov for registration information or call (501) 604-0330.

Hikers to trek at Buffalo

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will hike the Lost Valley Trail and Roark Overlook at Steel Creek along the Buffalo National River on April 24th. The total hike distance is 5.6 miles. All are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Boater safety class set

A free Arkansas Game and Fish Commission boater education course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 27 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Anyone born after 1985 must complete this course to legally drive any boat propelled by motor or sail in Arkansas. This includes personal watercraft. Registration is required. Go to register-ed.com to sign up.

Center to host fundraiser

Ozark Natural Science Center will held its annual Call of the Wild fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 18. The event is at the center's new satellite location at Lake Fayetteville. Live music, food, guided hikes, games and science activities are planned. Visit www.onsc.us/call-of-the-wild for details.