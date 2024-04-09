Police name victim, suspect in Monday fatal shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Tuesday identified the man shot dead Monday near the end of Taylor Street and his ex-girlfriend, whom officers arrested on a capital murder charge.

Police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:50 a.m. Monday made contact with Dawn Faisst, 45, who told them she had shot her ex-boyfriend Jamie McCall, 49, of North Little Rock at the end of Taylor Street, according to a police news release.

Officers located McCall's body in an industrial area off the end of Taylor Street, authorities said.

Faisst is charged with one count of capital murder and was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond on Tuesday afternoon, an online inmate roster showed.



