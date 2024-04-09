Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark postpones April 11 Little Rock show

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandy Clark has postponed her April 11 show at The Hall in Little Rock. She was scheduled to perform with opening act Sistastrings.

In an Instagram post from Monday, Clark said:

"I'm very sorry and disappointed that my next 4 shows have to be postponed. I thought I had kicked COVID, but sadly it has 'rebounded' and has me feeling ill again.

"The first four shows will be rescheduled and all tickets will be honored or refunded. Can't wait to start feeling better and be on the road with @sistastrings, giving you guys the best show we can again!!!!"

A posting at littlerockhallcom states that a new date will be announced "as soon as possible and tickets will be valid for this new date."

Clark won a Grammy in February for Best Americana Performance for "Dear Insecurity," a duet with Brandi Carlile from the album "Brandy Clark."



