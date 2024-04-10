



Marriages

Hunter Serbousek, 25, and Morgan Ross, 26, both of Bella Vista.

Dawn Truitt, 49, and Zantrell Gipson, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Andrew Jones, 49, of Jacksonville and Brandi Hall, 40, of North Little Rock.

Jose Caratachea, 48, and Francis Murillo, 34, both of Little Rock.

Vanessa Call, 23, and Tristan Smirnow, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Shaul Israel, 34, of Jacksonville and Crystal Horton, 40, of Little Rock.

Austin Morehart, 34, and Stephanie Schiller, 33, both of Shannon Hills.

Timothy Woods, 46, of Andersonville, Tenn., and Hillary Hague, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Divorces

FILED

24-1103. Maggie Purcell v. Jesse Purcell.

24-1107. Keri Janowski v. Sean Popejoy.

24-1111. Marlon Foster v. Thomasina Foster.

GRANTED

23-3799. Cameron Stoneking v. Bailee Stoneking.

24-667. Shasta Williams v. David Owen.

24-674. Ian Moore v. Rebecca Kitchens.



