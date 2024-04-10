Langeliers hits 3 home runs as A’s top Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Shea Langeliers hit three home runs, including a two-run drive in the ninth inning that lifted the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Langeliers, a 26-year-old who entered with 29 career big league home runs, hit solo drives in the second off Nathan Eovaldi and in the seventh against David Robertson.

Texas led 3-2 in the ninth when Seth Brown walked with one out off Jose Leclerc (0-2) and Langeliers sent a first-pitch fastball to left-center for his fourth home run this season.

It was the first three-home run game for Langeliers, who hit two homers at Seattle on Oct. 2, 2022, and last Aug. 23 at the Chicago White Sox.

Langeliers tied the score 1-1 when he homered on a splitter from Eovaldi and 2-2 when he connected on a knuckle-split from Robertson, who was pitching on his 39th birthday.

Michael Kelly (1-0) threw a perfect eighth inning, and Mason Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for Oakland's first save this season.

Texas went ahead when Marcus Semien doubled on the first pitch from Alex Wood and Josh Smith hit an RBI single on Wood's sixth.

Jonah Heim homered in the second and Evan Carter in the seventh against Mitch Spence.

Wood left with a calf cramp following four innings.

Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was given his second game off this season. Seager missed much of spring training after undergoing sports hernia surgery in late January.

WHITE SOX 7, GUARDIANS 5 Dominic Fletcher (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a two-run double in the eighth inning as Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak with their first road win. Fletcher's shot to right-center off Scott Barlow (0-2) broke a 5-5 tie.

ROYALS 4, ASTROS 3 Salvador Perez hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and host Kansas City Royals beat Houston for its fifth consecutive victory. Garrett Hampson began the Kansas City 10th on second as the automatic runner. He raced home when Perez led off the inning with a single to center against Wander Suero (0-1).

BLUE JAYS 5, MARINERS 3 Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt pitched 6 2/3 effective innings to win for the first time in three starts this season and host Toronto beat Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, PHILLIES 0 Sonny Gray pitched five innings in his St. Louis debut, and the host Cardinals shut out Philadelphia. Gray (1-0) allowed 5 hits, struck out 5 and walked none. The 34-year-old right-hander threw 43 of his 64 pitches for strikes. Gray signed a $75 million, three-year contract with St. Louis in free agency. He missed the start of the season after he hurt his right hamstring in a spring training game on March 4. Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler (0-2) gave up 3 runs and 6 hits in 7 innings, striking out 5 and walked 1. Wheeler had allowed just two earned runs in 35 1/3 innings over his past five regular-season and postseason starts against St. Louis. St. Louis jumped in front on Nolan Gorman's third homer of the season in the fourth. The Cardinals added two more in the fifth. Rookie Victor Scott II hit a sacrifice fly, and Donovan drove in Masyn Winn with a groundout.

BREWERS 9, REDS 5 Christian Yelich and Blake Perkins each drove in three runs, helping Joe Ross and Milwaukee beat host Cincinnati. Perkins and Sal Frelick each had three of Milwaukee's 13 hits. Jake Bauers had two RBI.

BRAVES 6, METS 5 Ronald Acuna Jr. scored three runs and stole three bases, Reynaldo Lopez threw six scoreless innings and host Atlanta held off the New York.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 5, PIRATES 3 Gio Urshela, Kerry Carpenter and Jake Rogers delivered RBI singles in the ninth inning as Detroit Tigers rallied past host Pittsburgh. Closer David Bednar (1-1) blew his third save opportunity in four tries for the Pirates.

YANKEES 3, MARLINS 2 Carlos Rodon allowed two unearned run in six-plus innings, Alex Verdugo homered and host New York beat Miami to match its best 12-game start. New York improved to a major league-best 10-2, equaling the starts of the Yankees in 1922, 1949 and 2003. Miami dropped to 1-11 for the first time since losing 11 in a row after an opening victory in 1998.

DODGERS 6, TWINS 3 Tyler Glasnow (3-0) tied his career high with 14 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, and visiting Los Angeles beat Minnesota. James Outman and Will Smith each hit a three-run homer as Los Angeles won for the third time in four games.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, ROCKIES 2 Corbin Carroll homered on the second pitch of the game, Merrill Kelly pitched six solid innings and visiting Arizona gave Manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career victory by beating Colorado.