Willing Workers explore diet

Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club met March 26 at White Hall Library.

President Karen Needler welcomed everyone and members had a chicken spaghetti meal before the meeting. Vice President Dee Kindrick led members in the Homemaker's Creed.

Jay Needler read the Thought: Don't eat anything your great-grandmother wouldn't recognize as food. Tonia Dalby read the Handy Hint: Aim for variety of colors. Jim Wilson read the inspiration from Psalms 107:9. Secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question: Do you take Vitamin D?

Jay Needler presented the program on "MIND Your Diet": Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay.

The program was about foods that have the most scientific evidence to suggest that they play an important role in brain health as people age. He asked the question, "Might we even be able to delay mental decline and dementia?"

People can't change some things, but the program said some lifestyle changes can improve one's chances. Eating foods that help control diabetes and control high blood pressure can help. Avoiding being overweight can help. Avoiding too much alcohol can help. And certain foods may help slow down the brain's decline.

Around the world, people spend $5 billion every year on brain health supplements. These kind of products are not backed by scientific evidence. However, there is scientific evidence that certain foods provide some protection from dementia.

The first one is nuts. They are packed with nutrients and loaded with antioxidants that protect brain cells from damage. Just be careful to not overdo nuts if you are trying not to gain weight, because they have a lot of calories. Eating 1/3 of a cup, perhaps sprinkled on salad, or as a snack, five times a week is recommended.

Green leafy vegetables have been strongly linked to brain health. In one large study, people with the highest consumption of leafy greens had brains that functioned as if they were 11 years younger than their actual age. For brain health, the science shows that a person needs one green leafy vegetable every day, or at least seven green leafy vegetables a week. That's one full leafy cup, ½ cup a day -- the darker the better, because more color means more nutrients.

Berries are a very special type of fruit when it comes to brain health. Berries have some of the highest levels of plant-based nutrients. They have been studied more thoroughly and more carefully than other fruit. Blueberries have been the most studied berry so far, but just modifying the diet to increase any type of berries has been associated with brain benefits. The recommendation is about ½ cup 2 or more times a week.

Needler went over the different oils with a chart showing their benefits. He also showed serving sizes of different foods and vegetables. If you are interested in learning more about this or would like a copy of the handout, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent at (870) 534-1033.

Flour, sugar and oil was collected for the White Hall Food Pantry and members were encouraged to bring same thing again next month. Also items are being collected for Neighbor to Neighbor.

Kathy Wilson, Continuing Education Chairman, scheduled a trip for the club to Stuttgart Agri Museum and lunch at Open Seasons Restaurant for May 4 after the Jefferson County Cares Walk.

Upcoming events include a County Membership Recruitment Event will be held on May 16 at the Pine Bluff Library from 3:30-7 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about the Jefferson County Extensions Homemakers is invited to come. Jefferson County Cares Walk at Saracen Trail is May 4 at 8 a.m. Contact Dot Hart, (859-351-1340) to pre-register.

If you are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers you can call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033.