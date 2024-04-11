The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 10, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-528. Southern Forestry and Wildlife, LLC v. James B. Feinman, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed; motion for sanctions denied. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-598. LeTara Davis and Jared Davis v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-472. Chad Evans v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-20-305. Stroud Production, LLC v. J-Lu Ltd. Co.; J-Roc Ltd. Co.; Ploutos, LLC; Sagely Investments, LLC; Kevin Schmidt; and Monica Schmidt, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-23-133. Peco Foods, Inc.; OccuSure Claims Services, LLC; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund v. Jeffrey Johnson, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Dismissed in part; affirmed. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., concur.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-748. Oscar Perez v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-272. James McElroy v. State of Arkansas, from Howard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-23-325. Madison J. Bryant v. William Michael Watts, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-661. Sentoren Brooks v. State of Arkansas, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-467. Ronald Matthew Robinson v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-539. D'Juan Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.