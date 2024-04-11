Arkansas Senate advances pay-raise measure

The Arkansas Senate voted Wednesday for a resolution to allow for introduction of legislation to enact Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan to boost state employee pay.

The Senate voted 33-0 for Senate Resolution 10 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, to authorize the introduction of a nonappropriation bill to change the state's uniform classification and compensation act. A two-thirds vote is required in the House and Senate to allow for the introduction of a nonappropriation bill in a fiscal session.

Last month, Sanders signaled she hopes to overhaul the state employee pay plan in its entirety in the 2025 regular session.

The governor has said she wants lawmakers to approve what she called "this temporary plan," which would authorize her administration to make a one-time 3% increase to Arkansas state employee pay and would increase the minimum annual salary for state employees from $26,950, which is $12.95 an hour, to $32,405 a year, which is $15.57 an hour.

The plan also raises the maximum salary range for all pay grades by 10% and authorizes new incentives for future recruits and current employees who go above and beyond, either through a lump sum payment or through extra hours of paid leave, according to the governor.