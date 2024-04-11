Biden lauds visiting Kishida’s leadership

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden praised Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's "bold" leadership on a series of global crises as he welcomed the Japanese leader to the White House on Wednesday for wide-ranging talks that touched on the delicate security situation in the Pacific, the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas conflict and more.

Kishida's official visit, which included a glitzy state dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening, completes the Democratic administration's feting of the leaders of the Quad, the informal partnership among the U.S., Japan, Australia and India that the White House has focused on elevating since Biden took office. As administration officials put it, they saved the most pivotal relationship for last.

"The unbreakable alliance between Japan and the United States is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," Biden said as he welcomed Kishida to a pomp-filled arrival ceremony on the White House South Lawn.

The visit also marks the realization of Japan's transformation from a regional player to a global influencer -- with senior Biden administration officials noting appreciatively there is little the U.S. does across the globe that Tokyo doesn't support. They pointed to Japan's eagerness to take a leading role in trying to bolster Ukraine against Russia's invasion and with the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"The cooperation between our countries bound together by common values and commitment has become a global one with the scope and depth covering outer space and the deep sea," Kishida said. "Today the world faces more challenges and difficulties than ever before. Japan will join hands with our American friends and together we will lead the way in tackling the challenges of the Indo-Pacific region and the world, while tirelessly developing the relationship."

The leaders announced plans to upgrade U.S.-Japan military relations, with both sides looking to tighten cooperation amid concerns about North Korea's nuclear program and China's increasing military assertiveness in the Pacific. The structural updates will focus on improving interoperability and planning between U.S. and Japanese forces as well as exploring bolstering air defense capabilities, including with Australia. The U.S., United Kingdom and Australia are also considering including Japan in the AUKUS defense partnership, a grouping launched in 2021 that aims to equip Australia with nuclear-powered and conventionally armed submarines.

Kishida and Biden also confirmed Japan's participation in NASA's Artemis moon program as well as its contribution of a moon rover developed by Toyota Motor Corp. and the inclusion of two Japanese astronauts on future moon-landing missions. One of them would become the first non-American astronaut to set foot on the moon.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Gomez and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press.