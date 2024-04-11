Former Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore set to play in 88th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore saw a familiar face during his preparations this week for the 88th Masters, which begins today.

Ryan Hybl, along with his University of Oklahoma golf team, trekked back to the 11th tee at Augusta on Monday to greet Moore, who is from Edmond, Okla.

"Taylor is the one who got away to Arkansas," Hybl said. "I'd had the OU job a couple of years in 2012, but we were behind the eight-ball. Taylor was exactly what we were looking for. A great ball striker, gritty and tough. Small, but he hit it great."

There was just one problem. Moore had already committed to Arkansas.

"Ryan is a great guy," Moore said. "But I grew up as an Arkansas fan. I still follow all the Razorback teams. Mr. [John] Tyson keeps me in the loop."

Moore and the Razorbacks played at Fayetteville's Blessings Golf Club, founded by Tyson, under UA Coach Brad McMakin.

"Coach McMakin still helps me," Moore said. "He flew to my hometown, Dallas, last Thursday for the day to help me with my swing. Not many college coaches would do that."

Moore, who is 50th in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings with $1,327,325 this season, is scheduled to tee off at 7:12 a.m. Central today in the second group with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain and Latin American Amateur champ Santiago de la Fuente of Mexico.

With his teacher, Josh Gregory, of Dallas in tow, Moore has worn out the practice area this week. He also played the back nine Monday with longtime friend Chris Kirk, toured the front nine on Tuesday and enjoyed the Par 3 Tournament on Wednesday with his fiancee, Lexi Sorensen, as his caddie.

Moore finished his Arkansas career in 2016, one year before Hybl won a national title at Oklahoma. Both had to be smiling when Moore won $551,000 for a runner-up finish at the Houston Open on March 31.

Typical of Moore's dedication was his working right through the solar eclipse Monday.

While several players in a nearby group paused to peer at the sun through special glasses, Moore continued hitting a series of deft chip shots to a tricky front hole location on No. 14. And when his drive went slightly left on No. 15, he hit another to correct it.

"I've been working with Taylor for five years and he continues to get better," Gregory said. "He's putted left-hand low ever since I've known him and that's a strength."

While two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson practiced occasional putts and chatted with friends, Gregory put Moore through his specific putting paces, varying the breaks and distances in a very directed manner.

Then they were off to the chipping area.

"How the grass is mowed into the grain here makes chipping very important," Moore said.

In his first Masters last year, Moore tied for 39th place and won $79,200, after slipping from 20th place with a closing 78.

"You learn something every time you play a round here," Moore said. "A lot of it is experience. You've got to give yourself some space. Sometimes it's better to have a 40-foot uphill putt than a 10-foot downhill putt. Distance control and height are very important."