Pine Bluff sees sixth homicide: Man shot and killed on Catalpa Street





A 35-year-old man was shot and died Thursday morning in the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Kendrell Laws was was found lying in the parking lot near 3104 S. Catalpa St. just before noon when Pine Bluff police responded to a reported shooting.

Laws had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center by EASI ambulance. Laws succumbed to his wound shortly after arrival and was pronounced dead at JRMC, according to a news release on the police department’s Facebook page.

The police are still in the early stages of the homicide investigation at the time of this release and the circumstances leading to this murder are still under investigation.

There is no suspect information to release at this time. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.







