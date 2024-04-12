FYI Calendar: Go ‘Into the Woods,’ go shopping and more this weekend

Need some last-minute plans? We've got you covered!

Today (4/12)

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference -- 8 a.m.-10 p.m. today & Saturday, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $35-$175. ozarkufoconference.com.

Vintage Market Days -- Clothing, jewelry, handmade goods & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Friday Film -- "Kes" (NR; 1969), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

"Laughs In Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it's Miami's biggest art event of the year, but Mariana's art gallery is an active crime scene, 7:30 p.m. today; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

"Fly By Night" -- A "comic rock fable" presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.

"Into The Woods" -- Sondheim's fairy tale with Cinderella, Jack and the giant and more, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

VoiceJam -- With Take 6, 8 p.m. today, and the VoiceJam competition, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29 combo ticket. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

__

Saturday (4/13)

Farmers Market -- 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown square, Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Dutch Oven Lid Lifting -- A competition, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Shed, 533 Fayetteville Ave. in Alma. almaarkansas.gov.

Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show -- Hosted by NWA Gem & Mineral Society, with a silent auction, food truck, demonstrations and a "gem wash" for the kids, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, National Guard Armory, 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. $3. Email delancec3@earthlink.net.

Starting Sourdough -- A workshop with Nena from Homegrown Native Foods, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Talk -- With Dr. Christina Edmonson, author of "Faithful Anti-Racism," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Aquarium Society -- "Getting Salty: A Beginner's Guide to Marine Aquariums," 4 p.m., Millwood Christian Church in Rogers. Free. info@nwaas.com.

Drumming in the Park -- 6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringschamber.com.

__

Sunday (4/14)

Artists' Reception -- For the River Valley Student Art Competition, 1-4 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. Exhibit on show until April 29. Free. artsonmainvb.com.

Author Talk -- With Anwar Mohorovic, author of "Existential Bilingual Poems," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Guided Tour -- "Empoderado: Hispanic Empowerment through Art" and "Faces and Figures of the Permanent Collection," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Holy Waters" -- A journey with the goddess Lluvia through the four seasons with original storytelling, poetry and music, presented by LatinX Theatre Project, 2 p.m. at The Medium in Springdale. Tickets are $8 at eventbrite.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com