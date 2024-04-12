Latest Trump request to delay trial rejected

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump is now 0 for 3 in last-minute attempts to get a New York appeals court to delay his looming hush money criminal trial. An appeals court judge Wednesday swiftly rejected the latest salvo from the former president's lawyers, who argued he should be on the campaign trail rather than "in a courtroom defending himself" starting next week.

Trump's lawyers had asked the state's midlevel appeals court to halt the case indefinitely while they fight to remove the trial judge and challenge several of his pretrial rulings, which they argue have seriously hindered the presumptive Republican nominee's defense.

Justice Ellen Gesmer's ruling, after a third straight day of emergency hearings on Trump's delay requests, was yet another loss for Trump, who has tried repeatedly to get the trial postponed. Barring further court action, the ruling clears the way for jury selection to begin Monday.

"We're here for this stay because there are restrictions in place that cannot operate in a constitutional way in a trial environment," Trump lawyer Emil Bove argued at the hearing, which was held in a court basement lobby because the regular courtroom was in use.

"It's an incredibly important trial. It's a historic, unprecedented proceeding," Bove said, adding: "This can only be done once and it must be done right."

Trump's hush-money case is the first of his four criminal indictments scheduled to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever of a former president.

Adding to a litany of complaints registered this week with the appeals court, Bove argued that trial Judge Juan Merchan "exceeded his authority" in refusing to postpone the case until the Supreme Court rules on an immunity claim Trump raised in another of his criminal cases. Trump's lawyers argue some evidence in the hush-money case could be excluded if the Supreme Court rules in his favor.

Merchan last week declared that request untimely, ruling that Trump's lawyers had "myriad opportunities" to raise the immunity issue before they did so in March, well after a deadline for pretrial motions had passed.

Steven Wu, the appellate chief for the Manhattan district attorney's office, echoed that sentiment at Wednesday's emergency hearing. He argued that Trump's lawyers had months to raise immunity and other issues and should not be rewarded with a delay at the eleventh hour.

"Staying the trial at this point would be incredibly disruptive," Wu said. "The court, the people, witnesses have made extraordinary efforts to make sure this trial can take place on Monday."

"There's a powerful public interest to ensure this criminal trial goes forward," he added.

Gesmer presided over the emergency hearing from an armchair, facing a hodgepodge of wooden seats, a collapsable table and a restroom.

Trump is accused of falsifying his company's records to hide the nature of payments to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 campaign. Cohen's activities included paying porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to suppress her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded innocent last year to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels. His lawyers argue the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

Trump already struck out twice this week with the appeals court. One appeals court judge Monday rejected his bid to delay the trial while he seeks to move it out of Manhattan. A different judge on Tuesday denied a request, framed as part of a lawsuit against Merchan, that the trial be delayed while Trump fights a gag order imposed on him in recent weeks.