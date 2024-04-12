Jay Leno was officially granted conservatorship of his wife, Mavis, amid her ongoing struggles with degenerative brain disease. Mavis Leno, 77, has been diagnosed with advanced dementia and "sometimes does not know her husband," according to her doctors. The former "Tonight Show" host filed for conservatorship in January as her health declined from Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia. "Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," read the original petition. While it's unclear when Mavis was first diagnosed, her husband reportedly delayed seeking conservatorship "out of respect to her." During Tuesday's hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court, an attorney for Mavis agreed with the conservatorship decision and said his client is "receiving excellent care with her husband," according to People.

Carnie Wilson is offering an update on her father, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, after the family filed to place him under conservatorship amid his battle with dementia. "It's been a hard month," she told Entertainment Tonight, partially referring to the Jan. 30 death of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson -- Brian's wife of 28 years. Despite the loss, the former Wilson Phillips vocalist says her 81-year-old dad is doing well. She's also getting the chance to spend more quality time with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. "Our family is coming together and we're taking care of him," Carnie, 55, shared. The recent conservatorship filing reportedly said Wilson has a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)," and is "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter," which were previously handled by Melinda. His longtime spouse was named his caretaker in a previous Advance Health Care Directive, but no successor was listed in the event of her death. The family petitioned the court to legally appoint Jean Sievers, the president of public relations firm Beachwood Entertainment Collective, and accountant LeeAnn Hard as conservators. Both "had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them," the filing said. Carnie said her father "still has that spirit" and is "the strongest person" she has ever known.