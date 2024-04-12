Veteran Domo has a strong practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- In the last major practice of spring prior to Saturday's Red-White game, an old veteran put on a show inside the Walker Pavilion.

Fifth-year senior running back Dominique Johnson fired up his teammates with a series of big plays as the Arkansas football team conducted the 13th practice of the spring in shoulder pads and shorts with the outside temperature at 49 degrees to start the morning work.

Johnson had two defenders blanketing him down a seam when quarterback Malachi Singleton's pass arrived during an early 7-on-7 drill. Johnson kept his concentration and hauled in the pass for a gain of 20-plus yards to stoke up his offensive teammates.

The group of backs and other offensive players shouted his nickname, Domo, in recognition of the big play by a team favorite.

"He's a vet," junior tailback Rashod Dubinion said. "It's great having him around. I looked up to him like he was my big brother when I first got here.

"Domo, he's just Domo, man. He's going to come in here and he's going to be himself every day."

Johnson, who has persevered through a pair of knee surgeries, ranks just behind defensive back Hudson Clark and defensive tackle Eric Gregory among the longest-tenured Arkansas players, as he arrived from Crowley, Texas, in 2020.

The 6-1, 251-pounder also had a pair of strong runs over the right side during a team period midway through Thursday's practice.

His catch in traffic ranked with a one-hand grab from tight end Luke Hasz on a crossing pattern from Taylen Green during a blitz pickup period as two of the best catches on the day. Hasz had another gold-star grab on an inside slant blitz-beater from Green.

Hasz's work highlighted what has been a strong spring for the tight ends. Tight end Var'keyes Gumms has been one of the biggest offensive risers on the roster, and probably ranks with Isaiah Sategna, Andrew Armstrong and Hasz for the highest catch totals and fewest drops in the spring session. Redshirt freshman Shamar Easter has also caught a lot of passes with the second- and third-teamers, and transfer Andreas Paaske has shown well in the run and pass games.

Singleton, a redshirt freshman, had an excellent showing in the blitz period, following Green's 3-for-4 work by going 4 for 4 with the second unit.

Singleton hit classmate Dazmin James on a slant pattern over the left side for a would-be touchdown to open his stint. He completed a pass to tailback Isaiah Augustave in the left flat then found Jaedon Wilson, also over the left side.

On his final play of the sequence, Singleton tracked Augustave filling in behind blitzing linebacker Alex Sanford over the right side and dropped an arched pass in perfectly for what would have been long gain.

Dubinion, who has been in a green no-contact jersey the past two weeks but going through a lot of team periods, is battling transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson for the top tailback spot.

Dubinion was asked about his tweet from December when he announced he was staying with the Hogs when several of his teammates entered the NCAA transfer portal.

"Yeah, I wanted to show people that like when stuff gets hard, a lot of people just tend to leave, like out of emotion," Dubinion said. "I try not to let my emotions control what's next, like what's next for my future. I just wanted to stay here and give the fans, like show them I was committed to the Razorbacks and not just the money, basically."

On the defensive side, freshman cornerback Jaden Allen had an athletic interception on a deep ball intended for Bryce Stephens.

Additionally, defensive tackle Cam Ball and ends Landon Jackson and Anton Juncaj continued to get pressure in the pass rush.

Linebacker Brad Spence stacked another pass breakup onto his spring chart, while Sanford had a tackle for loss among several good plays.

Sanford, who met with members of the media Thursday along with Dubinion and offensive guard Patrick Kutas, was asked about the opportunity he had when veteran linebackers Chris Paul, Jaheim Thomas and Jordan Crook entered the transfer portal this winter.

"The first thing that hit my mind when everybody hit the portal was, 'Man, it's getting real,' " Sanford said. "At that time, I was thinking in my mind, 'Step up. Step up with the other guys. Help the other guys step up and the other guys are going to help you step up.' "

Sanford and fellow second-year linebackers Spence and Carson Dean were applauded by Coach Sam Pittman for being perhaps the best surprise group on the team in spring drills. Each of them has gotten some work with transfer Xavian Sorey on the first unit, particularly Spence.

Kutas has moved from right tackle to left guard this season, as transfers Fernando Carmona and Keyshawn Blackstock are working as the top tackles.

"I think I just fit better inside," Kutas said. "I mean, obviously I'm able to play anywhere on the line, but I think my highest potential is inside. It's been really fun. I can really use all my skills and abilities inside and make it the best that they need to be."

On the injury front, Jaedon Wilson (hamstring) had his most active day in several weeks, and cornerback Jaheim Singletary was back on the field in a green jersey.

Singletary, RJ Johnson, Christian Ford and Aidan McCowan had pass breakups. John Paul Pickens added a pair.

Receiver Davion Dozier, who started spring with a blaze, was out and sporting a left arm sling after taking a hard fall Tuesday. Receiver Tyrone Broden missed the workout as he continues to deal with a family matter.

Field-goal kickers went a combined 7 of 8 at the end of practice. Matthew Shipley made kicks from 27, 34 and 48 yards and missed from 42 yards with the first group. Vito Calvaruso connected from 34, 42 and 48 yards, while Kyle Gallegos made his lone try from 27 yards.

The Razorbacks will conduct a closed practice today then close the spring with the Red-White game on Saturday at noon at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Off the field, the Razorbacks have hired David Bowen, an SEC veteran and Texas A&M's director of college scouting the past two seasons, in a player personnel spot on the staff. A native of Baton Rouge, Bowen was an intern on staff at Louisville with coach Bobby Petrino when the Cardinals signed Lamar Jackson. He also had SEC experience at Georgia, Mississippi State and LSU before joining the Aggies.