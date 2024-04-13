Benches clear in Milwaukee’s rout of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Freddy Peralta struck out 11 in six outstanding innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers hit three home runs in an 11-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles that included a bench-clearing incident in the sixth inning Friday night.

Gary Sanchez, Willy Adames and William Contreras went deep for the National League-leading Brewers (9-3), who have scored 47 runs in their last five games. They scored three runs each in the second, fifth and sixth innings to take the series opener.

"It was amazing," Adames said. "They had a really good approach today at the plate and put up a lot of good at-bats, and the results were there when we needed it."

Intrigue built for the matchup when Milwaukee traded ace Corbin Burnes to the Orioles for left-hander DL Hall and infielder Joey Oritz just before spring training. Hall pitches today and Burnes takes the mound Sunday.

Ortiz had his first big league three-hit game Friday. That included an RBI triple in the second -- shortly after Sanchez opened the scoring with a two-run home run -- and a run-scoring single in the ninth.

Benches and bullpens cleared -- although no real fighting took place -- after Orioles catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) came face to face with Adames as he came to bat in the sixth. It wasn't clear what the dispute was about, and the main participants didn't give much info afterward.

Peralta (2-0) allowed five hits, including Colton Cowser's home run in the fourth. He did not walk a batter.

Tyler Wells (0-2) yielded four runs and six hits in four innings.

ATHLETICS 2, NATIONALS 1 (10) Lawrence Butler hit the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning and had a home run to power Oakland to a walk-off win over Washington. Max Schuemann scored the winning run in his major league debut after entering as the automatic runner on second base to begin the 10th inning.

MARINERS 4, CUBS 2 Bryce Miller allowed one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings, Julio Rodriguez had a key two-out, two-run single and Seattle beat Chicago. Miller (2-1) gave up just three hits and quieted Chicago's bats that entered averaging more than six runs per game, second-best in baseball.

RAYS 2, GIANTS 1 Jacob Waguespack and five relievers combined on a six-hitter and Tampa Bay beat San Francisco. Waguespack gave up 1 run and 4 hits over 4 innings in his first start since Sept. 25, 2019, and fourth appearance this season. Garrett Cleavinger (2-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

ROCKIES 12, BLUE JAYS 4 Ryan Feltner (1-1) pitched five innings for his first win of the season and Colorado had 20 hits in a rout of Toronto. Ryan McMahon had four of those hits for the Rockies, who won north of the border for the first time after nine consecutive defeats in Canada. The Rockies hadn't reached 20 hits since 2022 and not since 2013 in a road game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 1 Max Fried pitched six solid innings and Marcell Ozuna homered to lead Atlanta to a win over Miami in their series opener. Fried (1-0) entered with an 18.00 ERA after a pair of rough starts to open the season, but limited the Marlins to four hits while striking out four and walking one. The 30-year old left-hander was replaced by Pierce Johnson after giving up back-to-back hits in the seventh.

CARDINALS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 6 Nolan Arenado hit a three-run home run, Paul Goldschmidt had the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and St. Louis rebounded from blowing a six-run lead to beat Arizona. Lars Nootbaar added a two-run home run for the Cardinals in his return from the injured list.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 2 Bailey Falter (1-0) allowed one run over five innings to beat his former team, leading Pittsburgh over Philadelphia as Phillies star Bryce Harper broke out of an 0-for-18 slide with two hits. David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in five chances.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 7, RED SOX 0 Reid Detmers (3-0) allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and Taylor Ward matched a season high with three RBI to lead Los Angeles over Boston. The Angels sent seven batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs (one earned) against Boston right-hander Tanner Houck (2-1).

RANGERS 12, ASTROS 8 Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, and Texas beat Houston to drop the Astros seven games under .500 for the first time in eight years. Evan Carter added three hits as the Rangers built a 12-3 lead by the sixth inning. Houston fell to 4-11.

TIGERS 8, TWINS 2 Mark Canha hit a home run in first inning, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings and Detroit went on to beat Minnesota.

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee, left, scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jacob Waguespack on a passed ball by catcher Ben Rortvedt during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Richie Palacios makes a running catch on a fly out by San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays shortstop José Caballero forces San Francisco Giants' Nick Ahmed (16) at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play on Jung Hoo Lee during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramírez, left, gets back safely ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada after Ramirez over ran the base on an infield single by Amed Rosario during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, left, dives back to first ahead of the pickoff throw to San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramírez celebrates with Richie Palacios (1) after scoring on a bases-loaded walk by San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



San Francisco Giants shortstop Nick Ahmed tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri (22) attempting to steal second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Tampa Bay Rays' Amed Rosario gets hit with a foul ball on a pitch from San Francisco Giants' Keaton Winn during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

