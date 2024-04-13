Breakfast for champs





FAYETTEVILLE -- The conclusion of the spring session of the new "open" era of University of Arkansas football will take place today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Pack your sun screen, as the Razorbacks will conduct their Red-White game today at noon on a sun-splashed day with the temperature expected to be hovering in the mid-70s with virtually no chance for rain.

Fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman, working hard to re-engage the program with the fanbase after a 4-8 season packed with narrow losses and discontent, has maintained an open-door policy for media and fans through the 15 practices of spring ball.

Media members will have had 13 of the 15 practices available for viewing, and photography was allowed for a sizable chunk of the open workouts.

The Razorbacks have no doubt added an element of physicality to their work, but have gone largely in shoulder pads and shorts in the sessions that did not feature live tackling.

"We are a physical team and we're practicing physical," Pittman said Tuesday. "I think Saturday will be the fifth time we've tackled to the ground this spring, which is by far more than we've done in the past.

"We'll find out a little bit more because of it, about our team. I like the competitiveness between the offensive and the defensive line."

Junior tailback Rashod Dubinion is an advocate for how far the Hogs can advance in 2024.

"Saturday we're just here to put on a show, to show the fans what they need to see, like the bounce back from last year," Dubinion said. "How much better we've become as a team."

There will be strong incentive for this Red-White affair, with will be conducted like a game as opposed to some of the controlled scrimmages the Razorbacks have held in recent years, with the title of "Spring Showcase."

The winners will dine on a full menu of breakfast items -- eggs, bacon, sausage and waffles -- the thought of which inspires full hearts to breakfast lovers. The losing side will have their choices of cereal, which, though simple, sometimes perfectly hits the spot.

"Number one, I won. I can tell you that," Pittman said with a laugh Tuesday. "I'm on the winning team."

Pittman added gravy will be a component of the big breakfast because "winners deserve gravy. I don't know what the cereal of choice is going to be, but it'll be some good cereal. You guys know in the morning sometimes you put some milk over some cereal, it's pretty good."

The format will have the Red team as the starters on both sides of the ball in the first half. At halftime, most of the starters will come out of the game and many of the third-teamers will don the red jerseys, ostensibly allowing the second unit time to catch up, though it will occur with a running clock in an attempt to fit into the two-hour broadcast window on SEC-Plus.

"The bottom line is it'll give -- if it goes right, the Red team will be up at half -- and [then] the White team should be the better of the two teams," Pittman said. "We'll see what happens, but it'll give the White team a chance to catch up."

The Razorbacks appear to have avoided major injuries through the first 14 practices. Transfer cornerback Marquise Robinson (knee) and redshirt freshman receiver Davion Dozier (left arm) are out for today's game, but their availability for the season doesn't appear in jeopardy. Rehabbing Ty Washington (shoulder), Zuri Madison (knee), Dylan Hasz (hand), Jace Petty, Cade Fields and possibly a couple of others are also no-gos for the game.

The status of Dubinion -- who has been in a green no-contact jersey but going through team periods -- receivers Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden, Jaedon Wilson, cornerback Jaheim Singletary, defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, linebacker Justin Logan and a few others is questionable.

The Razorbacks sounded geared up to be letting loose with a real spring game this year.

"I think that'll be exciting, you know, because scrimmages are like situational stuff, running through scripted plays," junior guard Patrick Kutas said. "But now we really get the chance to go out there and play free, no script, no restrictions. It's just football at that point."

Added redshirt freshman linebacker Alex Sanford, "I'll say it's not going to hold us back. Like we can go out there ... we can play free, no restrictions and can't nothing can hold you back. You just go full speed and hard. We just play as one."

Taylen Green has seemingly taken the starting quarterback job. Though Pittman and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino have not formally announced the starter, the 6-6, 223-pound transfer from Boise State has taken all of his spring reps available for media viewing with the top unit.

Redshirt senior Jacolby Criswell and redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton have split most of the second-team reps, while true freshman KJ Jackson and walk-ons Austin Ledbetter and Rykar Acebo have handled more limited roles.

"Some days, we think we've got if figured it out and then the next day, 'Well, he did better,' " Pittman said. "I think there is a legitimate battle there of who two is. That's not anything but the truth.

"Sometimes Malachi does really great things, sometimes Cris does, sometimes KJ Jackson, I mean, I think he's in that loop as well. I think it's going to be more through the summer to find out exactly who that guy is."

The Red-White game is the centerpiece to a big weekend for fans on campus, including a 4 p.m. public reception at Walton Arena for long-time head athletic trainer Dean Weber, who finished his career in Arkansas athletics working with the Razorback Foundation and serving as an ambassador with his vast A-Club experience connecting to lettermen. Weber died in February at age 78

Talk of Weber and recently passed Arkansas and NFL offensive line coach Larry Beightol is sure to be plentiful. Beightol, 81, died April 4.

Additionally, the UA athletic department will sponsor multiple events in HogTown festivities, starting at 9 a.m. in Lot 44 on the north side of the Broyles Athletic Center.

Those events will include a free concert from Gone Country, a 1990s country tribute band from Fayetteville at 10 a.m., a classic car and truck show, inflatables, vendors and a pep rally featuring the Razorback spirit squads, the marching band and Tusk VI.

Prior to that, Sunrise Yoga will conduct a session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. inside Gate 14 at Razorback Stadium.





Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman (center) instructs offensive linemen during a recent spring practice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks appear to have avoided major injuries during the spring heading into today’s Red-White game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





