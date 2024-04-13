Church notes: 9th Annual Rod and Custom Car Show set for Bella Vista Lutheran; life groups, Bible studies available

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Christianity 101, led by Pastor Hass, is a class where people who are interested in becoming a new member will learn about Bella Vista Lutheran Church and Lutheranism.

The 9th Annual Rod and Custom Car Show will be take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. The show is free.

GriefShare, a support group for those that have lost a loved one, began April 2 and continues through June 25. For information, contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon to provide food items to those in need in our community.

The Adult Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Sundays.

On Sundays, join the church at 9 a.m. for Bible study for adults, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. Handbell rehearsals are 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study, open to all women in the community, is studying Genesis 1-11: Creation, Sin, and the Nature of God. It has two study times to choose from, 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

A new Women's Bible Study on Genesis 12-33 will start on May 14.

The Men's Bible Fellowship meets every Wednesday at 8 a.m. In the evening is a new Men's Bible Fellowship on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m. The study is open to all men in the community.

A number of Community Life Groups are also available to join. Contact the church office for details and locations.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Prayer Shawl Ministry, for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting, is looking for folks who enjoy making prayer shawls and squares, baby blankets and hats to minister to others. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

If you have a prayer request, contact the church office at karen@bvcc.net.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net. Prayer requests go to karen@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The Disciples Men's Fellowship meets the third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. in Keller Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for April 20. All men are invited to attend. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, devotional and discussions.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Thursday. Please register to give blood at redcrossblood.org or call the church office.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 NW McNelly Rd., Bentonville, holds Sunday services at 8:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church supports the World Bible Schools's mission, which is to share Jesus with the world by motivating and equipping a global network of Christians to use interactive Bible studies effectively.

By going to worldbibleschool.org, this link will connect you with a local Christian to interact with, support you in online Bible study by sending you lessons, help with scripture and be a prayer partner.

Information: BellaVistaChurchofChrist.com or 479-899-2925.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in person and live on Facebook, YouTube and the church website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

Tomorrow, April 14, both services will be conducted by our youth.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

Interested in membership in FUPC? If so, you are invited to Exploring FUPC on April 28 after the late service. Come for lunch and learn about the exciting work and mission of this congregation.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead services, both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on You Tube and through the church web site. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

All committees of the church will meet 11:45 a.m. Sunday, April 14, following worship services.

A Wednesday After-School Music, Fun and Fellowship program welcomes all from 2-7 p.m. It offers music education with hands-on application, snacks and homework time.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. Classes for adults include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday and Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

There will be no Youth Group on Sunday, April 14. Youth are invited to attend the United Campus Ministry Donor Appreciation Event, 3- 5 p.m.

Chancel Choir practices at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually, or relationally you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with you and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

