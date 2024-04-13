Andre Schule, a veterinarian at Berlin's zoo, claims that there is no gorilla older than 67-year-old Fatou in any other zoo, "and we have to assume that there is no animal older than her in the wild."

Hridindu Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, Wis., was sentenced to 7½ years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $32,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to firebombing the office of Wisconsin Family Action, an anti-abortion group, in May 2022.

Nicolas McGee, 45, of New York City, was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with human remains found in January in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, police said in a news release.

Paul Flores, 47, the convicted killer of college student Kristin Smart, was stabbed by a fellow inmate in the recreation yard at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, Calif., according to a statement from the state corrections department.

Don Wilson, a Republican state representative of Monument, Colo., apologized in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, days after an "incident occurred where my firearm was left briefly unattended at the Capitol building after the building was closed to the public."

Brandon Holt, the mayor of Pineview, Ga., was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp until his 75 criminal charges accusing him of stealing nearly $65,000 from his 500-resident town over a four-month period are resolved.

Okuneye Olanrewaju, known as Bobrisky, a transgender social media influencer with 5 million followers, said she wishes she "can be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers against the abuse of the naira," before she was sentenced to six months for throwing the Nigerian currency in the air in a practice known as spraying.

Keith Arnold, a lieutenant with the U.S. Coast Guard, said the help sign three stranded fishermen made of palm fronds on a Micronesian beach "was pretty visible ... from a couple thousand feet in the air."

Michael Burgess, a Republican U.S. representative of Texas who announced that he would not seek a 12th term, was named chairman of the House Rules Committee, which sets the terms for amendments and debate on bills as they move toward a floor vote.