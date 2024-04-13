Kentucky big man Ivisic reportedly enters portal

Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic has entered the transfer portal, according 24/7 High School Hoops.

Speculation of him following his former coach John Calipari to Fayetteville would be typical for the coveted center.

Ivisic, 7-2, 234 pounds of Vodice, Coatia, played just the last half of the season for the Wildcats after being declared eligible on Jan. 20.

He averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in a 11 minutes per game this season.

Ivisic, who turns 21 years old in August, averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the FIBA U20 European Championship for his home country of Croatia while shooting 34% from three-point range.

Because he was an international prospect, he wasn’t rated by the four major recruiting services in the 2023 class.

Yahoo Sports draft analyst Krysten Peek listed him as a possible lottery pick in the 2024 Draft after his first game against Georgia on Jan. 20 when he scored 13 points and had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 block shots in 16 minutes of play.

He hit 5 of 7 field goals and 3 of 4 three-point shots in a 105-96 win over the Bulldogs.

Ivisic had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 block shots, an assist and a steal in a 111-102 home victory over Arkansas on March 2.

— Richard Davenport