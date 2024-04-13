Report says staff following Calipari





FAYETTEVILLE -- John Calipari will bring several assistants from Kentucky to join his men's basketball coaching staff at the University of Arkansas, according to a report Friday by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Calipari was announced as Arkansas' new coach Wednesday, replacing Eric Musselman, who was hired at Southern Cal.

Kentucky staff members who will follow Calipari to Arkansas are Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman, James "Bruiser" Flint and Chuck Martin, CBS reported. Antigua, Flint and Martin also have been head coaches at the NCAA Division I level.

Arkansas has not yet announced any basketball staff hirings.

Calipari didn't offer specifics about who would be on his Arkansas staff when asked about it Wednesday night in an interview session with local media members, but he said, "That's one of the first things I've got to get done."

Antigua, in his third stint working with Calipari, had the title of associate coach at Kentucky last season. Between his time with Calipari on the Wildcats' staff, Antigua was head coach at South Florida and an assistant at Illinois.

Antigua was fired early during his third season at South Florida with a 23-55 record from 2014-17, then was hired by Illinois Coach Brad Underwood.

After four seasons at Illinois, Antigua re-joined Calipari at Kentucky in 2021. He played at Pittsburgh, where he also was an assistant.

Antigua first worked as a Calipari assistant at Memphis during the 2008-09 season before following him to Kentucky. A native of the Dominican Republic, Antigua grew up in New York.

Flint was associate to the head coach at Kentucky this season after being an assistant the previous two years.

Flint, who played at Saint Joseph's in his native Philadelphia, was an assistant for Calipari at Massachusetts for seven seasons, then succeeded him as head coach in 1996 when Calipari went to the NBA as the New Jersey Nets' coach.

After Flint led Massachusetts to an 85-72 record over five seasons, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 1997 and 1998 and an NIT bid in 2000, he was Drexel's coach for 15 seasons from 2002-16 with four NIT appearances.

Flint was an Indiana assistant after leaving Drexel, then rejoined Calipari at Kentucky.

Coleman, a Chicago native, played at Weber State and Lamar. He coached high school basketball in Chicago and was an assistant at Colorado State, Nebraska, Bradley, Illinois-Chicago and Illinois before going to Kentucky in 2021.

Martin had a 41-117 record at Marist in five seasons as head coach from 2008-13. He was an assistant at Massachusetts and Drexel for Flint and an assistant at Memphis for Calipari.

A native of Puerto Rico, Martin also was an assistant at Seton Hall, St. John's, Indiana, South Carolina and Oregon. He re-joined Calipari at Kentucky in 2023.

Calipari's son, Brad, a Vanderbilt assistant for Jerry Stackhouse last season, will join his father's staff at Arkansas and work in player development, according to the CBS report.

Kenny Payne, a former Kentucky assistant for Calipari and Louisville player who was fired as the Cardinals' head coach after they went 4-28 and 8-24, also will join the Arkansas staff according to Hawgbeat.

Payne was a Kentucky assistant from 2010-20.

John Welch, a long-time NBA assistant who was a Kentucky assistant last season, will not be coming to Arkansas. He has accepted a job as associate coach at Fresno State.





