BASEBALL

Bentonville 4, Tulsa Union 3 J.J. Spafford raced home on a wild pitch with the winning run as Bentonville rallied to defeat Tulsa Union at the Tiger Athletic Complex. The Tigers (9-12) trailed 3-2 to start the bottom of the seventh, but Connor Davis belted a leadoff double and scored when Spafford doubled two pitches later. Eli McCall followed with a fly ball to left, deep enough for Spafford to tag and move to third before scoring two pitches later. Davis had three of Bentonville's seven hits, while Spafford had an RBI triple in the second. Carter Allan pitched two innings in relief of starter Connor Adair and picked up the win.

BOONEVILLE 9, PARIS 6 (9 ) Booneville (9-5, 6-0 3A-4) needed extra innings to dispose of the Eagles. Dylan Todd was 4 for 5 at the plate for the Bearcats, who've won their last nine games. Conner Lentz and Parker Smith had two hits, and Rhett Nietert drove in two runs for Booneville.

BRYANT 9, JONESBORO 0 Gideon Motes struck out 12 in five innings to drive Bryant (13-3, 7-0 6A-Central) on the road. Hudson Thomason had three hits and four RBI for the Hornets. Blake Scoggins was 3 for 5, and Jace Ruffner went 2 for 4 in the victory.

COTTER 7-16, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 5-6 Ty Tilton had 16 strikeouts and walked 2 in 6 2/3 innings to help Cotter (14-4, 8-1 2A-1) hold on in Game 1. Kolby Vinson had two hits for the Warriors. Micah Quinn was 3 for 4 for Life Way Christian (9-6, 4-3). In the nightcap, Vinson had 11 strikeouts for Cotter.

Farmington 9, Huntsville 8 Landon Hughes-Roach's fifth-inning single drove in Brayden Penne with the decisive run as Farmington hung on to defeat Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game. Penne started the inning by being hit with a pitch and alertly raced all the way to third on Luke Elsik's bunt single. Hughes-Roach then belted his single into center and drive in the go-ahead run. Morgan Schader had three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals, while Kooper Beach added three hits and an RBI. Logan Ward had three hits and drove in two runs for Huntsville.

FAYETTEVILLE 6, NIXA, MO. 3 Carter Morris had a three-run home run to provide Fayetteville (17-3) with the support it needed to win. Charlie Graves had two hits and two runs batted in, and Daxton Tessmer chipped in with two hits and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.

GREENBRIER 11, MAUMELLE 1 (5) Landon Knowlton ended 4 for 4 with 2 runs scored for Greenbrier (14-6), which pounded out 15 hits to beat the Hornets. Andrew James was 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in for the Panthers.

LAKE HAMILTON 4, SHERIDAN 2 Easton Hurley gave up 6 hits and struck out 7 in 6 innings to get Lake Hamilton (15-2, 9-1 5A-South) past the Panthers. Brent Davis picked up the save for the Wolves.

Prairie Grove 10, Berryville 0 Caleb Carte threw four innings of two-hit ball and drove in three runs to lead Prairie Grove to a 4A-1 Conference victory at Berryville. Luke Vance's first-inning single drove in Asher Linn for the only run the Tigers needed, then Prairie Grove blew the game pen with six runs in the fifth. Carte spearheaded the outburst with his bases-clearing double and later scored on Tristan Hall's groundout. Vance had two hits and drove in a run for Farmington, while Bryce Ledgerwood had two hits and threw the fifth to complete the shutout.

SOFTBALL

COTTER 10, VIOLA 3 Kenna Collins had three hits and Jadyn Tucker chimed in with two to get Cotter (9-3) over the Lady Longhorns. Zoe Donahue struck out 11 for the Lady Warriors. Joey Harber was 2 for 3 for Viola (10-4).

HACKETT 9, CHARLESTON 0 Makenzie Freeman threw a no-hitter as Hackett (19-3, 6-0 3A-4) stymied the Lady Tigers. Freeman struck out 12 for the Lady Hornets, who finished with nine hits. Lilly Oxford and Taylor Nichols both drove in three runs for the winners.

SHERIDAN 10, LAKE HAMILTON 0 Cooper Terry gave up one hit and struck out eight to catapult Sheridan (19-0, 11-0 5A-South) to another win. Skylar Sterrit had two triples and scored two runs for the Lady 'Jackets. Chloe Clark, who drove in three runs, Chloe Ashmead and Mary Lem also tagged two hits for Sheridan.

SOCCER

Girls

SILOAM SPRINGS 8, MOUNTAIN HOME 0 Mesa Broquard had four goals to carry Siloam Springs (9-3-1, 8-0 5A-West) to a beating of the Lady Bombers. Broquard also had two assists for the Lady Panthers, who've won six consecutive matches.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

MELBOURNE 18, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 A 19-hit attack was more than adequate for Melbourne (15-3, 9-1 3A-2) to blow past the Yellowjackets. Hunter Moats was 3 for 3 and 4 runs batted in for the Bearkatz. Brennon Burch and Hayden Edwards both had three hits, with Burch also hitting a two-run home run, and Logan Seay and Tanner Williams ended with two hits in the win.

QUITMAN 2, CEDAR RIDGE 1 (9) Bryson Thacker stole home plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game for Quitman (5-10, 3-5 2A-2), which had lost a 10-1 decision to the Timberwolves earlier this season. Greyson Ealy scored the other run for the Bulldogs. Ethan Thurman went 7 2/3 innings and gave up 4 hits while striking out 12 for Quitman. Kyle Provence was 2 for 3 for Cedar Ridge (13-6, 5-3).

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 6, HEBER SPRINGS 0 Haze Hulse was 2 for 4 as South Side Bee Branch (14-5) shut out the Panthers. Josh Brock scored twice, and Justus Anderson struck out five in seven innings for the Hornets. Joel Atwood had two hits for Heber Springs (5-15).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 13, ROSE BUD 3 (5) Jacob Carlton struck out 12 and allowed 3 hits in 5 innings to send West Side Greers Ferry (16-1) past the Ramblers. Carlton also blasted a two-run home run in the second inning for the Eagles. Keegan Towell was 3 for 4 with 2 runs batted in, and Brooks Hipp ended 2 for 3 with 2 RBI in the victory. Bo Hipp also contributed with two walks and two runs scored for West Side Greers Ferry. Bryce Walls ripped a two-run home run in the third inning for Rose Bud (10-11).

SOFTBALL

CAVE CITY 2, SLOAN-HENDRIX 0 Cloey Miller tossed a no-hitter for Cave City (5-10, 2-8 3A-2), which put an end to a four-game losing streak.

MOUNTAIN HOME 8-16, RUSSELLVILLE 5-10 Natalie Fleet, Kiley Horne and Daelyn Harper combined to blast four home runs to carry Mountain Home (10-7, 7-1 5A-West) to a doubleheader sweep over the Lady Cyclones.

POTTSVILLE 11, BAUXITE 10 Savanna Mackey and Madison Kellar both smacked home runs as Pottsville (14-5) survived to beat the Lady Miners and win its fifth game in a row.

RISON 16, JUNCTION CITY 6 Carlese Johnson drilled her fourth home run of the season as Rison (9-4, 2-1 2A-8) cruised. Layne Potter, Josey Edwards, Haven Simpson and Breanna Taylor all had three hits each for the Lady Wildcats, who've won five consecutive contests.

SALEM 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 Livy Smith was 3 for 4 with 2 runs batted in to keep Salem (12-0, 11-0 3A-2) unbeaten. Ally Tanner also had two RBI while Alli Smith and Olivia Dockins each had two hits for the Lady Greyhounds, who also got a 12-strikeout outing from Callie Hall.

TAYLOR 19, HAMPTON 0 Madison Lindsey finished 3 for 4, including a 3-run home run, as Taylor (13-2, 6-0 1A-8) made short work of the Lady Hermits to win its 12th consecutive game.

TWO RIVERS 17, UNION CHRISTIAN 0 Zoey Anderson pitched a perfect game as Two Rivers (5-3) dominated. Anderson stuck out eight in the game for the Lady Gators.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 17, HILLCREST 2 (4) Lacy Baker was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 runs batted in during an onslaught for West Side Greers Ferry (7-6). Lainee Gentry and Elley Thompson both had two hits and two RBI for the Lady Eagles. Brooke Harper also drove in three runs for the winners. Brooklyn Penn had the lone hit for Hillcrest (3-4).