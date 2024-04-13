Skelly seeking repeat in Count Fleet sprint

HOT SPRINGS -- How dare anyone call today's eighth race at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort an undercard event.

The $500,000 Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap means more to track history than that. Named for the 1943 Triple Crown winner, it is Oaklawn's showcase event for older sprinters. Anyone who witnessed Dave's Friend, Bordonaro, Semaphore Man, Mitole or Whitmore -- the race's only three-time winner -- is not apt to argue the point.

Skelly might belong in that pantheon. The 5-year-old can remove all doubt with a repeat Count Fleet score today. Eight horses are set to go six furlongs at 3:56 p.m.

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen can win the race for the third consecutive year and sixth time overall. Lest Skelly, the even-money favorite, comes up short after an overseas trip, he entered meet stakes winner Jaxon Traveler and 2023 star Ryvit as insurance.

All eyes are on Skelly, however, with a string of 1:09 and change clockings at Oaklawn. With seven straight victories, Practical Joke's gelded son did not lose for more than a year until caught late when finishing second Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia under usual jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. Skelly, who will carry 125 pounds today, won the Lake Hamilton and the King Cotton at Oaklawn within the past 13 months.

"We'll know [today]," Asmussen said, when asked about the travel turnaround. "He trains very nicely. I thought he represented himself very well in Saudi and very happy with how he's doing since he came back."

Tejano Twist, whose signature move on the turn often is a show-stopper, carries 123 pounds, one less than when he and Skelly were equally weighted Feb. 3 in the King Cotton under allowance conditions. A racing millionaire like his rival, and with the same sire, Tejano Twist finished third in the 2023 Count Fleet and won the Ring a Bell by five lengths Dec. 9. Owners JD Thoroughbreds LLC and Joey Keith Davis, are represented by trainer Chris Hartman for meet-leading rider Cristian Torres.

"Doesn't really matter the pace scenario," said Hartman. "Skelly's going to make the pace. He's just going to have to try to run him down. Skelly's going to be in front and we're going to be running from the back."

Perfect Dude, formerly trained in California by Vann Belvoir and now by Todd Fincher, gets Luis Fuentes in irons. The 8-year-old finished third to next-out Whitmore winner Jaxon Traveler on Feb. 18 at Sunland Park and exited a March 15 victory at the New Mexico track.

Happy Is a Choice, two-time meet winner for John Alexander Ortiz after sitting out his 3-year-old campaign, steps out with Ramon Vazquez. Code Five (Luis Quinonez), a minor stakes winner at Arizona in his debut for Kory Owens, and I'm Wide Awake with Walter De La Cruz up for John Haran round out the field.