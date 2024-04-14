Bankers resist call to restrict overdraft fees

There's a tug of war stewing between U.S. banks and a leading national consumer group, which has proposed a significant reduction in the fees lenders can charge consumers who spend more money than they have in their accounts.
Today at 1:57 a.m.
