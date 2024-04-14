Benton makes first-inning run stick during win

BENTON -- While Benton's softball team scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, it relied on efficient pitching and defense from there to slip past Valley View 1-0 on Saturday afternoon during the final day of the Benton Tournament at Everett Field.

Lady Panthers Coach Heidi Cox said she wanted to see more consistency, and her squad answered the call as Benton finished 3-0 on the weekend and are now riding a five-game win streak following a shaky past couple of weeks.

Against Valley View, sophomore Caroline Hicks got the start, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing four hits before freshman Rexie Crane relieved her in the third. Crane surrendered no hits and retired 13 of the 15 batters she faced.

"Our plan was to run this like a state tournament -- you win on Thursday, then continue to win on Friday and Saturday," Cox said of the event. "That three days in a row is tough. Caroline, Rexie and Londyn were phenomenal. This program has been built on a combination [of pitchers], and we did that all weekend long."

A sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the first by Cam Culclager put Lydia Bethards on third base. But an error on the throw from first to third provided plenty of time for Bethards to race home and score what would be the game's lone run.

Bethards also shined in the field, assisting catcher AC Lackey for key outs in the first and third innings.

Benton (11-5) finished 2-1 in the same tournament last season and rolled from that point forward. The Lady Panthers won their final 14 games -- allowing only seven total runs in the final 10 -- and completed the first state title three-peat in school history. With what Cox saw in the circle, plus sophomore pitcher Azzy Morrow returning from injury, the Lady Panthers could be due for another strong run.

"I really hope this is a turning point," Cox said. "This is what our girls do, they compete every day. Azzy gives us another big bat in the lineup and it also gives us another pitcher."

Valley View (13-6) found itself on the wrong side of a 1-0 result after edging Harding Academy by the same score Friday. Blazers Coach Karen Sanders acknowledged the early mistake loomed big.

"If we do not bobble the ball and give them that run, then it becomes a different ballgame. But I thought we pitched well and put the ball in play," Sanders said. "There are still things that we can grow on, but we have been much better. We are currently in the middle of a grind, growing and adjusting, so I appreciate what we are doing to make those adjustments."

Sanders' senior ace Riley Smith struck out six in a complete-game effort. That was a day removed from striking out 12 Friday against Harding Academy. Smith, a University of Mobile (Ala.) signee, led the Lady Blazers to the 4A state championship on the same field as a sophomore two years ago in a 2-1 duel against Nashville in which she was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

"It starts in the circle and then it is everything else around you," Sanders said. "There are only two seniors [on our team] and Riley just kind of does her thing. She spins it well, throws it hard and is growing into placements and philosophies that she has to grow into at the next level.

"I am excited to see what she does [in college], but I want her for about four or five more weeks."

BENTON 4, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 1

The freshman duo of Londyn Burrough and Rexie Crane combined to strike out seven and Benton (11-5) scored four runs in the first three innings to close out a successful weekend. AC Lackey, Chloe Bradley and Audrey Digiovanna each recorded a hit for Benton. McNeese State signee Gwinn Hall struck out six and allowed three hits for the Lady Warriors (6-6) in a complete game effort, while Gianna Braun scored Little Rock Christian's lone run.